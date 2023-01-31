Bigbank AS Invites to Attend Webinars Introducing Second Series of Public Subordinated Bond Offering

English Estonian

Bigbank AS invites all interested parties to participate in a webinar introducing the issue of the public offering of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. The webinars will be organised on February 1, 2023, at 13:00 (EET) in English and at 15:00 (EET) in Estonian.

In the webinar, Bigbank AS management board members Martin Länts and Argo Kiltsmann will present overview of Bigbank AS group, including business results, future plans and the terms of the second series of subordinated bond issue.

Those interested in can ask questions during the webinar. To participate in the webinar held in English, please register at https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LJjLeQULRwqvDtc5NLbdsg .

The webinar will be recorded and published together with the presentation on Bigbank AS website https://investor.bigbank.eu and on the Nasdaq Baltic Youtube channel.