PayPoint Plc

Directorate Change

PayPoint Plc today announces that it has appointed Rob Harding as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Company. Rob will join the Company later this summer, succeeding Alan Dale, who announced his retirement last year.

Rob is a qualified Chartered Accountant with more than 25 years’ experience across financial services, with Co-Op Insurance, Swinton Insurance and Aviva plc, and professional services, with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young. He is currently Chief Financial Officer at De La Rue Plc.

Giles Kerr, PayPoint Chairman, said: “Rob brings a wealth of experience to the business and is the right candidate to support the continued success of the PayPoint Group and its significant transformation strategy. He is a valuable addition to the Board as we continue our growth plans and integrate the Appreciate Group business.”

Alan Dale will step down from the Board following the publication of PayPoint’s annual results. As previously announced, he will continue as an employee until 31 December 2023 to ensure a thorough transition and handover.

Rob Harding’s remuneration package will be aligned with the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and set out in detail in the next Directors’ Remuneration Report.

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of Listing Rules 9.6.11(2) and 9.6.11(3).

