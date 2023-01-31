33.27% Growth in Mobile Commerce Market by 2023-2028 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Commerce market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions.Mobile Commerce market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Mobile Commerce market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

The global Mobile Commerce market size was valued at USD 1172563.36 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 33.27% during the forecast period, reaching USD 6570818.96 million by 2028.



Segmentation by Types: -

M Retailing

M Ticketing/Booking

M Billing

Other Transaction Types

Segmentation by Applications: -

Smart Device Users

Feature Phone Users

Geographic Segmentation: -



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

ASOS.com Limited

PayPal Holdings Inc.

eBay Inc

mopay Inc.

Mastercard Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM)Corporation

SAP ERP

Netflix Inc.

Apple Inc.

Gemalto (Thales Goup)

Google LLC

Amazon.com Inc

Visa Inc.

Ericsson Inc.

