EnerVenue Names Kim Gupta as Chief Supply Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, the first company to bring metal-hydrogen batteries capable of more than 30,000 cycles to the clean energy revolution, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kim Gupta as Chief Supply Officer. Gupta adds significant energy industry experience to EnerVenue. He will lead all facets of the company’s supply chain management, including materials procurement and logistics.



Gupta joins EnerVenue from Bloom Energy, a leading worldwide manufacturer of solid-oxide fuel cells for the distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen. For the past 11 years, he served as Vice President of Strategic Sourcing for the San Jose-headquartered firm. Gupta was instrumental in developing and expanding Bloom Energy’s global supply base, leading a team that transformed the company away from being supply-constrained. During his tenure, he also reduced material costs for Bloom’s fuel cell system by more than 50% and worked with a worldwide network of suppliers enabling $100M+ investments to feed Bloom’s supply requirements.

Prior to Bloom, Gupta spent two decades at Intel, where he managed a critical supply line for the company’s manufacturing sites. He holds a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Stanford University and an MBA from Santa Clara University.

“With its unique, proven, and advantageous solution for safe and long-lasting energy storage, the business case for EnerVenue’s batteries is clear,” said Kim Gupta, Chief Supply Officer, EnerVenue. “The company’s growth over the past two years has been incredible. With a clear commitment to scale through its production agreements and an upcoming gigafactory, I’m thrilled to assist EnerVenue through its next stage of growth.”

“As we quickly scale manufacturing to stay ahead of the market demand for our battery systems, ensuring supply chain continuity and success is critical,” said Jorg Heinemann, CEO, EnerVenue. “Kim brings us the exact experience and acumen we are looking for, and his leadership will better enable us to achieve our aggressive growth goals. We welcome Kim to the EnerVenue team.”

EnerVenue continues to expand and advance its metal-hydrogen batteries. The company recently announced the launch of Energy Storage Vessels (ESVs), which deliver EnerVenue’s battery technology in more scalable and customizable large-format battery configurations.

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds simple, safe, and cost-efficient energy storage solutions for the clean energy revolution. Based on technology proven over decades under the most extreme conditions, EnerVenue batteries are refined and scaled for large renewable energy integration applications. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe488b47-d088-438e-ae43-3b8caed45a8b



