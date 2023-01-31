SimpliFed Expands Into Commercial Provider Networks

ITHACA, NY, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed, the telehealth platform dedicated to infant nutrition and parental support, announced today that in addition to serving TRICARE beneficiaries, it is now in-network for Aetna’s commercial health plans. This includes Aetna’s Federal Employee Health Benefit Program, full and partially insured plans, as well as self-funded plans administered by companies that leverage the expansive Aetna® HMO, PPO, EPO, POS, First Health and Meritain networks. SimpliFed’s lactation and baby feeding support services are available without prior authorization or cost sharing (typically for up to 6 visits) for Aetna® commercial members.

“SimpliFed allows organizations to provide their employees with the support they need to have a successful baby feeding experience,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed. “Now, more than ever, it is important to support women in the workforce. These services make such a big difference when preparing for return from parental leave and managing baby feeding while working. We center care on parents and families, make it accessible and convenient with text support and telehealth appointments, and improve maternal and child health outcomes by ensuring every parent feels good about how they feed their baby.”

Companies with lactation programs have employee retention rates between 83% and 94% after maternity leave, compared to the national average of just 59%. SimpliFed partners with employers and health plans to improve access to breastfeeding and baby feeding support starting in pregnancy, at no cost to families. These services are vital to the health of parents and babies and are mandated under the Affordable Care Act. SimpliFed helps employees form a plan before they head out on parental leave and provides ongoing support to manage the many twists and turns throughout the baby feeding journey. SimpliFed contracts with several national commercial, TRICARE and state Medicaid plans.

Many Aetna® commercial plan members are eligible to access virtual appointments with SimpliFed’s network of lactation consultants and baby feeding experts starting in pregnancy and throughout the baby feeding journey, at no cost to them for up to 6 visits (coverage may vary). Parents can schedule an appointment by texting BABY to 888-458-1364 or visiting www.SimpliFed.com.

ABOUT SIMPLIFED

SimpliFed provides judgment-free, virtual breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with its network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via SimpliFed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed’s mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby’s first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/.

