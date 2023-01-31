Fraser Institute News Release: B.C.’s pre-COVID (2019) median employment income lowest in region and more than $18,000 lower than Washington State’s

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Among eight peer jurisdictions (including Alberta and nearby U.S. states), British Columbia in 2019 had the lowest median employment income, a key indicator of economic well-being, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan, Canadian public policy think-tank.



“The numbers tell the story—B.C. is an economic laggard within its region, which is bad news for residents of the province,” said Ben Eisen, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Measuring British Columbia’s Prosperity Gap.

Specifically, in 2019 (the latest pre-COVID year of available comparable data), the median employment income in B.C. ($34,008) was significantly lower than in all eight peer jurisdictions including the province’s two closest neighbours Alberta ($47,307) and Washington State ($52,037, which is $18,029 higher than in B.C.). The remaining jurisdictions include Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and California.

This result is not surprising considering the trend. From 2010 to 2019, B.C.’s growth rate in median employment income was second-lowest among the eight jurisdictions and 9.5 percentage points lower than the rate in Idaho, the top-performing jurisdiction on this measure.

“If policymakers in B.C. want to help raise living standards in the province, they could learn from nearby jurisdictions including their next-door neighbours,” Eisen said.



