Uponor Corporation, Investor news, 31 January 2023 at 12:05 EET

Invitation: Uponor to publish Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 on 15 February 2023

Uponor Corporation will publish its financial results for the year 2022 on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 at around 9:00 am EET.

A live webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held later on the same day, starting at 2:30 pm EET at https://uponor.videosync.fi/2022-q4, hosted by Uponor Corporation’s President and CEO Michael Rauterkus and CFO Markus Melkko.

To ask questions, please participate in the conference call by registering at http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010143. After registration you will receive a phone number and conference ID to access the conference call. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

All interim report materials, a link to the webcast and later on its recording are available at https://www.uponorgroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations/interim-reports/2022.

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com