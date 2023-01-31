Phosphates Global Market Report 2023: Rising Need to Increase Crop Yield Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphates - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Phosphates Market to Reach 64.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Phosphates estimated at 52.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 64.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach 46.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Animal Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 14.2 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Phosphates market in the U.S. is estimated at 14.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 12.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 122 Featured) -
- Acron Group
- Anglo American Plc
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
- Coromandel International Limited
- EuroChem Group
- Fosfitalia Group
- Israel Chemicals Limited
- Itafos
- LANXESS AG
- Nutrien Ltd.
- OCP Group
- Phosphate Resources Limited
- Prayon S.A.
- Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Mosaic Company
- United Phosphorus Limited
- Wengfu Group
- Yara International ASA
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Recent Market Activity
- Phosphates - A Prelude
- Fertilizers - Most Dominating End-Use Segment for Phosphates
- Feed Phosphate Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Developing Regions Offer Immense Growth Potential
- China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates
- World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region/Country
- Africa - A Major Market for Phosphate Fertilizer
- Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates
- Phosphate Market Outlook
- Strong Fertilizer Demand to Bolster Phosphate Market
- Leading Phosphate-Producing Countries
- Major Initiatives by Players in the Phosphates Market
- Phosphates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Phosphate Fertilizers Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential
- Asia-Pacific and Latin America Key Markets
- Grains and Cereals Represent Primary Application Segment
- Rising Need to Increase Crop Yield: Key Growth Driver for Phosphate Fertilizers
- Factors Affecting Consumption of Phosphate Fertilizer
- Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
- Agricultural Produce Worldwide: An Opportunity Indicator
- Feed Phosphate Market Heads for Major Gains
- Dicalcium Phosphate Leads the Market
- Increasing Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities for Feed Phosphates
- Phosphates Remain Compelling Ingredient in Poultry and Meat Products
- Industrialization of Pork and Poultry Sectors Propels Feed Phosphates Market
- Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions Drive Demand
- Food-Grade Phosphates Continue to Exhibit Robust Growth
- Demand from End-Use Industries Impel Food-Grade Phosphate Market
- Rising Application in Food & Beverage Industry
- Growth of Retail Sales Sector
- Expansion of Agriculture Industry
- Efforts by Leading Players
- North America to Lead the Global Market
- Numerous Benefits of Phosphates in Various Applications Drive Demand
- Increasing Demand for Biofuels Bodes Well for Phosphates
- Anti-Corrosion Coatings Propel Zinc Phosphate Market
- Depleting Resources of High-Grade Phosphate Prompt Players to Find New Options
- Market Challenges
- Will Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Impede Growth of Phosphates?
- Increasing Use of Phytase - A Challenging Situation
- Rising Costs and Limited Phosphate Reserves: Major Threats
- Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents
- Ammonium Phosphates - Major Constituent of Phosphates
- Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America: Key Markets for DAP
- Phosphate Ester Finds Immense Use in Industrial Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
