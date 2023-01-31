Nuclear Hydrogen Technology Trends Analysis and Advancements Research Report

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Trends and Advancements in Nuclear Hydrogen" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the recent advancements in nuclear hydrogen production, including an overview of the current technology trends and key factors driving the adoption and development of next-generation nuclear hydrogen production technologies.

While clean energy resources are replacing fossil fuels, hydrogen has emerged as an attractive path to decarbonizing the industrial sector, demonstrating strong potential to have a substantial impact on the energy and transportation sectors. With its high energy density and ability to provide heat and electricity to produce low-cost hydrogen on a large scale, nuclear power can be a crucial enabler of the hydrogen economy.

Moreover, it can pair with steam methane reforming (SMR) processes and with electrolyzer and thermochemical processes, making it a unique technology. Established hydrogen production and nuclear energy technologies are undergoing significant improvements to increase hydrogen yield and reduce cost and electricity utilization in the production process.

The study segments nuclear hydrogen production into 5 types of technologies: SMR, low-temperature electrolysis, high-temperature electrolysis, thermochemical water splitting, and thermochemical electrolysis hybrid systems. A comparative analysis of the different hydrogen production technologies, including technology descriptions and cost economies, has been provided.

The study also provides an overview of the role of nuclear energy, evaluating the scope of nuclear hydrogen production in providing crucial hydrogen production pathways. It includes a patent landscape and identifies the drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities defining this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Nuclear Hydrogen Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology Snapshot

Nuclear Hydrogen: Technology Introduction and Attributes

Nuclear Power to be an Enabler of the Hydrogen Economy

Nuclear Hydrogen Production Pathways

Nuclear: SMR Hybrid

Nuclear: Alkaline Electrolysis Hybrid

Nuclear: PEM Electrolysis Hybrid

Nuclear: SOEC Hybrid

Thermochemical Water Splitting: Sulfur-iodine (S-I) Cycle

Hybrid Water Cycle: Westinghouse Cycle/Hybrid Sulfur Cycle

Pairing Nuclear Heat with Conventional SMR offers Lowest-cost Hydrogen Production in the Short Term

4. Nuclear Hydrogen Landscape: Key Innovations

Stackable SOEC for Hydrogen Production

SOEC offering Low-energy Consumption for Clean Hydrogen Production

SOEC capable of producing High-purity Oxygen from Steam and Carbon Dioxide

High-temperature Gas-cooled Micro Modular Reactor (MMR) for Large-scale Hydrogen Production

Reversible Solid Oxide Cells for Electricity and Hydrogen Production

Recently Announced Nuclear Hydrogen Projects

5. Patent Landscape

China Leads in Nuclear Hydrogen R&D Activity

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Pink Hydrogen

Growth Opportunity 2: High-temperature Electrolysis (HTE) and Thermochemical Hydrogen Production

Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Security

7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/710gjq-trends?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.