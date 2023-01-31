United Language Group Receives John Deere Achieving Excellence Partner Award for 4th Consecutive Year

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, United Language Group (ULG) has been awarded John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Partner-Level Award for our innovative localization and transcreation solutions.

“We’re proud to provide a global solution for John Deere’s training and marketing needs. We ensure that their varied communications connect and resonate with their customers and employees,” says Orla Creaven, VP of Localization Services, EMEA at ULG. “Every year we endeavor to meet John Deere's unique requirements and high expectations whilst also bringing our expertise and innovation to the table. This award is welcome recognition of our ingenuity and success in rising to the occasion in a timely and cost-effective manner.”

John Deere, the world’s most recognized smart industrial brand, founded their success on putting customers first. With more than 180 years of experience, John Deere provides cutting-edge solutions with a focus on sustainable crop and land management.

ULG’s team has partnered with John Deere since 2018, expanding our portfolio of work from marketing translation to a unique mix of curated machine translation, engaged linguists, eLearning localization and translation quality assurance. We have efficiently supported John Deere’s global communication needs while deepening the longstanding partnership to include more services, and more teams.

“John Deere is leading the Industrial market into the technologically enhanced future that will enable them to dominate global markets. It’s very exciting to see this strong partnership continue to grow as we gain synergy from our shared culture of innovation and accountability. Getting our 4th Excellence award from an organization that we hold in such high regard is both humbling and a significant validation of the effort and hard work of the people in ULG that have achieved this level and consistency of recognition," said ULG CEO Nic McMahon.

About United Language Group

For over 20 years, United Language Group has provided the language services required to overcome language barriers in a global marketplace. As a language solutions partner built on quality processes and linguistic expertise, ULG is one of the world’s largest and most innovative translation, localization, and interpreting providers. With offices all over the world, ULG is the trusted partner for thousands of regulated and non-regulated businesses.