Insights on the Automotive Lightweight Materials Global Market to 2027 - Usage of Lightweight Materials Enables Manufacturers to Improve Vehicle Efficiency

The global automotive lightweight materials market size reached US$ 67.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 107.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.06% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive lightweight materials are primarily used for replacing cast iron and conventional steel components in different types of vehicles such as electric, plug-in and hybrid electric vehicles. They are used in structural elements which enable vehicles to carry advanced safety devices, integrated electronic systems and emission control systems.

The usage of lightweight materials in automobiles offsets the weight of their power systems like electric motors and batteries while improving the efficiency and increasing their all-electric range. Some of the most popular lightweight materials used in the automotive industry include high-strength steel, aluminum alloys, polymer composites, carbon fiber, magnesium alloys, etc.



With rapid environmental degradation, automotive companies across the globe are developing lighter and functional materials for improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles. The usage of lightweight materials enables manufacturers to improve vehicle efficiency, as a reduction in the weight of a car leads to significant improvement in fuel economy.

Consequently, the increasing fuel prices are driving the demand for lighter vehicles. Other than this, governments of various nations have also introduced vehicle weight reduction plans in response to the need for stringent environmental regulations. Furthermore, there has been a rise in investments in R&D activities across the industry as several major players are aiming to lower the cost of these materials and increase their recyclability.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF SE, Magna International, Toray Industries, Covestro AG, ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG, Alcoa Corporation, Bayer AG, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), PPG Industries, LyondellBasell, Novelis, Owens Corning Corporation, Grupo Antolin, etc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $67.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $107 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

