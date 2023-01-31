Global Super Junction MOSFET Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Junction MOSFET Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global super junction MOSFET market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.34% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Super junction metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) refer to various power semiconductor components and a new technology for high-voltage and high-frequency applications. They are manufactured using the multi-epitaxial growth and deep trench technologies and are widely used in the production of electronics that require high power density and system reliability and efficiency.

These electronics include servers, computing devices, industrial power supply components, solar inverters, lighting and consumer electronics. In comparison to the traditionally used planar silicon MOSFETs, the super junction MOSFETs have significantly lower conduction and switching losses. They are also utilized in the development of green power management systems in residential and commercial complexes to curb power losses.



The rising demand for electrical systems with high energy efficiencies is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread product adoption for manufacturing automobile electronic components is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Automobile batteries are mounted with super junction MOSFET to improve fuel efficiency, create more cabin space and enhance the comfort of passengers. In line with this, the miniaturization of power adaptors and power supplies is also positively impacting the product demand.

In addition to this, various technological advancements, such as the development of second-generation super junction MOSFETs with minimal conduction loss, suppressed watt loss under light loads and improved reverse recovery, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of renewable energy resource-based power supplies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IceMOS Technology Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Co Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., etc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

