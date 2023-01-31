United Kingdom Commercial Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Flooring Market Report 2022: Ratings of Brands - Price, Quality, Designs, Shop Display, Samples & Brochures

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UK Commercial LVT Flooring Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the residential luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market. This is defined as a contractor-installed product in private homes. The sample focuses on the main route to market which is the independent retail sector plus informal sales via contractors who sell direct.
This report on the UK Residential Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market was published in December 2022 and includes key data such as market size, brand share, reasons for buying specific brands, market forecast, pricing, and market data on non-adhesive LVT.
Previous editions of this report were published in 2018. Consequently, it is possible to identify key trends in the residential LVT market and access a database of historical market data. Where relevant, comparisons have also been drawn against the Commercial LVT report which was published in 2021.
Research Programme used for the LVT Report
This report is primarily based on an extensive telephone interview programme with flooring contractors.
The key sources of data are as follows:
- Telephone market research programme with 100 flooring contractors and retailers involved in the residential LVT market. The flooring contractors/retailers are spread across the UK and cover a range of business sizes.
- Desk research using government statistics, the analyst's construction forecast model, company brochures, trade magazines, and other publicly available information.
- Discussions with LVT manufacturers and distributors to determine market size.
Contents of LVT Market Study
The report is in Powerpoint and is provided in PDF format. It covers 79 pages including over 30 charts/tables and over 250 contractor and retailer quotes.
The following subjects are covered:
- Residential LVT market size and forecast growth - dry back, non-adhesive, rigid core
- Market share by brand
- Frequency of use of each brand - dry back, non-adhesive
- Brand loyalty
- Reasons for selecting LVT supplier - total market and by brand
- Ratings of brands - price, quality, designs, shop display, samples & brochures
- Retail display stands by brand
- Areas for brands to improve
- Non-adhesive LVT - reasons for use, brands used
- Route to market - total and by brand
- Market share by tile design and laying pattern
- Pricing by wear layer and non-adhesive
- Design and laying trends
- Wear layer trends
- Type of floor LVT replacing - % by floor type
Key Topics Covered:
The full report contains over 30 tables and graphs and over 200 quotes from flooring contractors. The section headings in the report are as follows:
- LVT market size, forecast growth, and market conditions
- Market share and frequency of use of each brand
- Reasons for selecting LVT supplier
- Ratings of brands
- Areas for brands to improve
- Non adhesive LVT Route to market
- Pricing
- Market by tile design, laying pattern and wear layer
- Respondent profile
