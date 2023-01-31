Insights on the Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Global Market to 2028: Featuring TE Connectivity, Molex, Taoglas and Amphenol Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Antennae & Connectivity Modules, Sensors, Connectors & Switches, Lighting Systems), By Process, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market size is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Molded interconnect devices (MID) are injection molded thermoplastic substrates with conductive circuit patterns which integrate electrical and mechanical functions.

These devices integrate housing cables, connectors, and circuit boards, as well as traditional product interfaces, into a fully functional and compact device. These devices are used in a variety of industries, including medicine, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications.



MID reduces circuit density by incorporating fewer auxiliary components, as well as the failure ratio & complexities. These features will increase consumer electronics manufacturers' demand for MID in order to integrate more electronic components into less space. MID is used in mobile devices to improve space utilization by replacing the normal antenna stub with an internal antenna.



When constructing the traces required for a high-performance antenna, LDS processes are capable to fully utilize the 3D structure of a molded plastic body, as opposed to flexible printed circuit board (FPC) antennas & metal sheet stamping antennas. Moreover, because the antenna pattern is defined by a laser beam, the antenna traces can be changed without changing the molding die by simply altering the laser patterning Programme.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic is becoming more serious as a result of its ongoing global spread and the lack of appropriate therapeutic & diagnostic systems. Because the outbreak's epicentre was China, a premium hub of electronic equipment and fabrication technologies, the ongoing disruption has resulted in noticeable changes in the overall demand and supply chain of the molded interconnect device market. Manufacturing is expected to not resume immediately after the lockdown was lifted due to a severe shortage of skilled employees who had already been brought back to their home states.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Use of LDS in Manufacturing of 5G Antenna



The demand for better voice & data services has resulted in the deployment of 4G-LTE or 5G services in various parts of the world. Most businesses that use communication are implementing 5G antennas to improve communication speed. The laser direct structuring (LDS) process is ideal for antenna production.

Companies are developing antennas for 5G communication systems using the LDS process. The LDS process facilitates the creation of high-frequency antennas on 3D plastic parts of any shape. This procedure eliminates the need for expensive and prone to failure connectors.



Increased Use of Mid in the Automotive Industry



Electronic components in vehicles have increased dramatically due to recent advances in traditional automotive technology and the evolution of EVs and HEVs. Sensors and assistive electronics are required in modern vehicles to improve passenger comfort and safety.

In order to reduce manufacturing costs, manufacturers are also attempting to decrease the number of electronic devices used in vehicles. This is anticipated to enhance MID demand in the automotive industry. Molded interconnect devices focus on providing value to consumers by integrating superior connection systems, electronics, and software innovation.



Market Restraining Factors

High Cost of Raw Material



One of the major factors limiting market expansion is the high cost of raw materials used in molded interconnect device fabrication processes. MID devices are made with raw materials like polycarbonates, high-performance thermoplastics (HPTPs), and resins.

These thermoplastics are more expensive than thermosetting & plastic materials, raising overall market production costs. Moreover, precious metals like platinum, aluminum, silver, and gold are required for MID plating applications. Price swings in these high-cost metals reduce market participants' profitability, stifling industry growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market by Product Type

3.1 Global Antennae & Connectivity Modules Market by Region

3.2 Global Sensors Market by Region

3.3 Global Connectors & Switches Market by Region

3.4 Global Lighting Systems Market by Region

3.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market by Process

4.1 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Market by Region

4.2 Global Two-Shot Molding Market by Region

4.3 Global Film Techniques Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market by Vertical

5.1 Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region

5.2 Global Telecommunications Market by Region

5.3 Global Automotive Market by Region

5.4 Global Medical Market by Region

5.5 Global Industrial Market by Region

5.6 Global Military & Aerospace Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market by Region=



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 TE Connectivity Ltd.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Molex, LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.3 Taoglas

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation (Kyocera Corporation)

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5 Amphenol Corporation

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.7 HARTING Technology Group

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 MID Solutions GmbH

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG

7.9.1 Company Overview

