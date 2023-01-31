The Global Socks Market is forecast to grow by USD 15,051.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Socks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189149/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the socks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for specialized socks products, product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension, and growing compulsion and preference for specific socks for a specific purpose.



The socks market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Plain-knitted

• Rib-knitted

• Terry-knitted



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the launch of socks that track the temperature, movement, and location of infants as one of the prime reasons driving the socks market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in the socks industry catering to healthcare and growing demand for waterproof antibacterial socks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the socks market covers the following areas:

• Socks market sizing

• Socks market forecast

• Socks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading socks market vendors that include Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Drew Brady and Co Ltd., Drymax Technologies Inc., FALKE KGaA, Glen Clyde Co., Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Implus Footcare LLC, Jockey International Inc., John Smedley Ltd., Nike Inc., OEJBRO ENGROS AB, Pantherella International Group Ltd., Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., Swedish Socks AB, Thorlos, and Under Armour Inc. Also, the socks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

