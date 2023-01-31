Global Polymer Concrete Market Report 2022 to 2030: Featuring BASF, Sika, Wacker Chemie and Dudick Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Concrete Market, by Material Type, by Binding Agent, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Polymer concrete uses synthetic organic polymer as binding agent for mixing of hardening agent, gravel, sand and other construction aggregates.
The properties of the polymer concrete mix depend upon various factors such as type, amount, individual properties, and the polymer used. Polymer concrete exhibits different characteristics such as high impact & compression strength, resistance to chemical reactions and low permeability.
Market Dynamics
Global polymer concrete market has witness a growth in recent years, owing to the surge in growth of transportation and infrastructural activities in emerging economies. As a result of this, demand for polymer concrete in construction industry has increased substantially during the forecast period.
Key players are preferring polymer concrete over conventional cement, owing to the rising demand for construction materials with higher strength, toughness and durability.
Market for polymer concrete is estimated to grow as it is used more frequently in drainage applications. Precision molding and finishing are possible with polymer concrete, ensuring superior water discharge rates from pipes while promoting effective hydraulic flow. It is expected that the aforementioned benefits would increase demand for polymer concrete in municipal applications. Therefore, increasing use of polymer concrete in the construction sector is expected to boost market growth.
The limited use of polymer concrete among those with special needs is due to its high cost when compared to alternative materials. During the forecast period, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth of polymer concrete. Increasing use of a certain kind of plastic as a less expensive substitute for polymer concrete that delivers the same qualities is also expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of material type, the global polymer concrete market is segmented into polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy based and others. In recent years, demand for polyester based polymer concrete has increased significantly, owing to rising cost of epoxy based concrete. This scenario is anticipated to foster the market growth in forecast period.
