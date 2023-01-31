New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899363/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Components, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)
- American Tower Corporation
- AT&T, Inc.
- Betacom Inc.
- Bird Technologies
- Boingo Wireless, Inc.
- BTI Wireless
- Cobham Wireless
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- CommScope, Inc.
- Connectivity Wireless Solutions
- Corning, Inc.
- Dali Wireless, Inc.
- Galtronics Corporation
- HUBER+SUHNER AG
- Jma Wireless
- Westell Technologies, Inc.
- Zinwave
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899363/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Distributed Antenna System (DAS): An Introduction
Signal Sources
Technologies for Signal Distribution
Advantages of DAS Technology
Disadvantages of DAS Technology
Small Cells vs. Das Networks
Indoor DAS
Outdoor DAS
Commercial Building DAS
Streamlining Wireless Management in a Building
Distributed Antenna System: Market Overview
Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems: Market Analysis
Neutral-Host Ownership and Commercial Vertical Account for the
Largest Market Share
While USA Remains a Key Market with Substantial Share, Asia
Pacific Grows the Fastest
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing DAS Landscape
Public Safety DAS for New Buildings
Enterprise DAS for Commercial Buildings
DAS Technology to Play Key Role in Dominating In Building
Connectivity
Advanced RF Technologies Develops Innovative 5G New Radio
Capable DAS
5G May Result in Demise of DAS: A Counter View
DAS and Public Safety: An End Use Industry Perspective
Residential
Hospitality
Medical
Commercial
The ANSI/BICSI 006-2015 Standard for DAS
Select Regulations in the United States
Federal Law and the Proposed Legislation
DAS Design Challenges and Solutions
Failure in Addressing All Interferences
Multiple Factors Affecting Budget & Time Frame to Develop DAS
Dynamic Changes in Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Components by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Components by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neutral-Host by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Neutral-Host by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Neutral-Host by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carrier by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Carrier by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Carrier by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Enterprise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Public Safety by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Public Safety by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,
Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and
Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,
Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and
Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and
Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,
Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and
Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,
Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and
Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,
Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and
Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and
Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,
Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and
Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and
Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,
Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and
Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and
Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,
Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and
Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,
Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and
Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering -
Components and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Components and Services for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership -
Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and
Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical -
Commercial and Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public
Safety Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Components and Services for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership -
Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and
Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial
and Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Distributed
Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Components and Services for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership -
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership -
