Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Display Controllers Market to Reach $61.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Display Controllers estimated at US$31.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. LCD Controllers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$23.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Touchscreen Controllers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Display Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)
- Cyviz AS
- Digital View Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- Novatek Microelectronics Corporation.
- Raio Technology Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Solomon Systech (International) Limited
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Display Controller Market to Witness Moderate Growth
LCD Controllers Dominated the Market Owing to Wider Adoption of
LCD Technology in Displays
Automotive Applications to Register Highest Growth
Percentage Breakdown of Display Controller Market Share by
Application Type: 2018
Display Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
An Overview of Leading Market Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Advanced Display Type of Mobile
Communication Devices to Provide Impetus for Display
Controller Market
Increase in Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets to Drive Market
Demand
Growth of Worldwide Mobile Traffic (in Exabytes per Month) by
Device Type: 2017-2022
Worldwide Mobile Phones Users (in Billion): 2015-2020
Innovations to Bolster Market Demand
With Increase in New Product Launches, the Market is set for
Considerable Gains
An Overview of Display Controllers
Touchscreen controllers
Video Display Controllers
Multi-monitor Controllers
Increasing Use of Displays, Particularly in Various Events and
Trade Shows to Drive Market Growth
Worldwide Digital Signage Market Value (in Billion USD): 2016
and 2023
Revenue (in Million USD) of Outdoor LED Displays: 2014-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LCD
Controllers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for LCD Controllers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for LCD Controllers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Touchscreen Controllers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Touchscreen Controllers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Touchscreen Controllers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Display Controllers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Multi-Display Controllers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR 1
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Display
Controllers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Display Controllers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Smart Display Controllers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Smart Display
Controllers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Display Controllers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Digital Display Controllers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Digital Display
Controllers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Appliances by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Appliances by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Control by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Office Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Office Automation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Office Automation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Communication Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Mobile Communication
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Communication
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Entertainment & Gaming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Entertainment & Gaming by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Entertainment & Gaming
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Display Controllers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Display Controllers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen
Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display
Controllers and Digital Display Controllers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Display Controllers by Type -
LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display
Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and Digital Display
Controllers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD Controllers,
Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart
Display Controllers and Digital Display Controllers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Application - Mobile Communication
Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Appliances,
Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Application - Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment &
Gaming, Automotive, Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical
Equipment, Office Automation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive,
Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office
Automation and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen
Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display
Controllers and Digital Display Controllers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display
Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and Digital Display
Controllers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD Controllers,
Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart
Display Controllers and Digital Display Controllers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Application - Mobile Communication
Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Appliances,
Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Application - Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment &
Gaming, Automotive, Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical
Equipment, Office Automation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive,
Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office
Automation and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Display Controllers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen
Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display
Controllers and Digital Display Controllers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Display Controllers by Type -
LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display
Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and Digital Display
Controllers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD Controllers,
Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart
Display Controllers and Digital Display Controllers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Application - Mobile Communication
Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Appliances,
Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Application - Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment &
Gaming, Automotive, Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical
Equipment, Office Automation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive,
Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office
Automation and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Display Controllers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen
Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display
Controllers and Digital Display Controllers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Display Controllers by Type -
LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display
Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and Digital Display
Controllers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD Controllers,
Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart
Display Controllers and Digital Display Controllers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Application - Mobile Communication
Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Appliances,
Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Application - Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment &
Gaming, Automotive, Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical
Equipment, Office Automation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive,
Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office
Automation and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Display Controllers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen
Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display
Controllers and Digital Display Controllers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display
Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and Digital Display
Controllers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD Controllers,
Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart
Display Controllers and Digital Display Controllers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Application - Mobile Communication
Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Appliances,
Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Application - Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment &
Gaming, Automotive, Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical
Equipment, Office Automation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive,
Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office
Automation and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Display Controllers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen
Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display
Controllers and Digital Display Controllers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display
Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and Digital Display
Controllers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD Controllers,
Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart
Display Controllers and Digital Display Controllers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Application - Mobile Communication
Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Appliances,
Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Application - Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment &
Gaming, Automotive, Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical
Equipment, Office Automation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive,
Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office
Automation and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Display Controllers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen
Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display
Controllers and Digital Display Controllers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display
Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and Digital Display
Controllers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD
Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display
Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and Digital Display
Controllers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Application - Mobile Communication
Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Appliances,
Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Application - Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment &
Gaming, Automotive, Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical
Equipment, Office Automation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive,
Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office
Automation and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen
Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display
Controllers and Digital Display Controllers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Display Controllers by Type -
LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display
Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and Digital Display
Controllers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD Controllers,
Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart
Display Controllers and Digital Display Controllers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Application - Mobile Communication
Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Appliances,
Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Application - Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment &
Gaming, Automotive, Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical
Equipment, Office Automation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive,
Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office
Automation and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Display Controllers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Display
Controllers by Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers,
Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and
Digital Display Controllers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Display Controllers by Type -
LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display
Controllers, Smart Display Controllers and Digital Display
Controllers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCD Controllers,
Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart
Display Controllers and Digital Display Controllers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Display
Controllers by Application - Mobile Communication Devices,
Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Appliances, Industrial
Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Display Controllers by
Application - Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment &
Gaming, Automotive, Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical
Equipment, Office Automation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for Display Controllers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive,
Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office
Automation and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Controllers by Type - LCD Controllers, Touchscreen
Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display
Controllers and Digital Display Controllers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
