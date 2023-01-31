The Global Automotive Trailer Market is forecast to grow by $6.25 bn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Trailer Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187696/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive trailer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapidly growing transportation and logistics industry, increasing demand from the European logistics sector, and stringent regulations on emissions and fuel consumption.



The automotive trailer market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Dry trailers

• Refrigerated trailer

• Tank trailer

• Flatbed trailers

• Others



By Vehicle Type

• Commercial vehicle

• Passenger car

• Two-wheeler and bicycle



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advancements in product technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive trailer market growth during the next few years. Also, electrified trailer technologies and truck platooning concepts spurring demand for semi-trailers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive trailer market covers the following areas:

• Automotive trailer market sizing

• Automotive trailer market forecast

• Automotive trailer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive trailer market vendors that include ACPS Automotive GmbH, Big Tex Trailer Manufacturing LLC, Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, Brian James Trailers Ltd., China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Dennison Trailers Ltd., Europe Trailers Pty Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Heil Trailer International, Humbaur GmbH, Hyundai Motor Group, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd., Kentucky Trailer, MAXX-D Trailers, MCR Safety, Miller Industries Inc., Pace American Trailers, Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc., Schmitz Cargobull AG, and Wabash National Corp.. Also, the automotive trailer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187696/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________