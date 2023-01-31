The Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market is forecast to grow by $31255.01 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.86% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931967/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the artificial intelligence platforms market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for ai-based solutions, increasing investments in R&D for ai technology, and rise in demand for cloud-based ai solutions.



The artificial intelligence platforms market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Retail

• Banking

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing interoperability among neural networks as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence platforms market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of ai-enabled chips and investments in ai start-ups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the artificial intelligence platforms market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence platforms market sizing

• Artificial intelligence platforms market forecast

• Artificial intelligence platforms market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence platforms market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the artificial intelligence platforms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

