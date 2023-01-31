The Global Artificial Organs Market is forecast to grow by $13089.17 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Organs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916410/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the artificial organs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, shortage of organ donors, and growing demand for pacemakers and dialyzers.



The artificial organs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Artificial heart

• Artificial kidney

• Cochlear implants

• Artificial pancreas



By Usage

• Implantable

• Extracorporeal



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of TAH as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial organs market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in artificial organs and growing popularity of home hemodialysis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the artificial organs market covers the following areas:

• Artificial organs market sizing

• Artificial organs market forecast

• Artificial organs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial organs market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, BiVACOR Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cochlear Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Insulet Corp., MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Sonova AG, SynCardia Systems LLC, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.. Also, the artificial organs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



