New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audio Codecs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899060/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Audio Codecs Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Audio Codecs estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Audio Codecs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)

- Analog Devices, Inc.

- Cirrus Logic, Inc.

- Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

- DSP Group, Inc.

- Fraunhofer IIS Development Center for X-ray Technology

- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

- Qualcomm, Inc.

- Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

- STMicroelectronics

- Technicolor SA

- Texas Instruments, Inc.

- Xiph.Org Foundation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899060/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Audio Codec Market: A Prelude

Software Dominates Global Audio Codecs Market

Global Audio Codec Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by

Type for 2019

Global Stereo Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Applications for 2019

Global PCM Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Applications for 2019

Audio Codecs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Global Multi-channel Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Low Power Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets: A Growth

Opportunity for Audio Codecs Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016

through 2024

Global Shipments of Tablets in Million Units for 2014 through

Q1 2019

Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Rising Adoption of Smartphones

Drives Growth

Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Hardware and Software for 2019

With Smartphones Use Rising, Need for High-Quality Voice Calls

Drives Need for a Superior Audio Codec

Growing Internet Penetration Rates, Massive Increase in Data

Traffic, and Rise in Mobile Subscriptions: Opportunity for

Audio Codec Market

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2016

through 2022

Number of Internet Users Worldwide and Penetration Rate (in %)

by Region as of March 2019

Global IP Data Traffic: Breakdown of Data Traffic (in PB per

Month) by Type for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Mobile Subscriptions Worldwide in Billions for the Years 2018,

2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Sales of Bluetooth-driven Devices and Bluetooth’s

Popularity as a Technology for Wireless Audio Streaming Fuels

Demand for Advanced Audio Codecs

Global Bluetooth Speakers Market: Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Bluetooth Headset Sales in Million for 2017, 2019, 2021

and 2023

With Wireless Set to be the Future of Headphones, Efforts Focus

on Developing Wireless Audio Codec Standard to Improve

Fidelity

Enhancing Performance with Modified SBC codec (mSBC)

Fraunhofer Institute Discontinues MP3 Format

With MP3 Discontinued, Audio Codec Supporting Fully Lossless,

Multi-use, High resolution, Open and Secure Parameters to

Emerge as the Standard

Fraunhofer’s Object-Based Audio Codec Emerges as the Future of

Immersive Sound

Fraunhofer’s Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) Standard: Promise of

Unprecedented Voice Call Quality

FLAC: A High-Definition MP3 Format

xHE-AAC: A Codec Designed for Adaptive Streaming and Digital Radio

Innovations & Advancements

Microchip Technology Unveils Bluetooth 5.0 Audio SoC for

Enabling High Resolution Wireless Audio

Qualcomm Unveils Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Codecs for Smartphones

Dialog’s DA740x Highly-Integrated Audio Codec Chips: Providing

a Mix of Noise Cancellation and Low Power Consumption

Advantages

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Audio Codec

Audio Codec Formats



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Audio

Codecs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Audio Codecs Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phones & Tablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Mobile Phones & Tablets by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phones & Tablets

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Television & Gaming Consoles by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Television & Gaming

Consoles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Television & Gaming

Consoles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Headphones, Headsets &

Wearable Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Headphones, Headsets &

Wearable Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Audio Codecs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Audio

Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Audio

Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television &

Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Application -

Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles,

Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming

Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Audio Codecs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Application -

Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles,

Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Audio Codecs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Application -

Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles,

Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Audio Codecs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming

Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Audio Codecs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming

Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Audio Codecs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming

Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Application -

Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles,

Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Audio Codecs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Audio

Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Audio

Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television &

Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Application -

Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles,

Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Application -

Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles,

Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Audio Codecs by Component -

Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming

Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming

Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Audio Codecs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Audio Codecs by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming

Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Audio Codecs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets,

Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable

Devices and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Audio Codecs by

Application - Mobile Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming

Consoles, Headphones, Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Audio Codecs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile

Phones & Tablets, Television & Gaming Consoles, Headphones,

Headsets & Wearable Devices and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Audio Codecs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio Codecs by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899060/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________