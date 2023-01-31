The Global Tungsten Carbide Market is forecast to grow by $4818.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tungsten Carbide Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914680/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the tungsten carbide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for tungsten carbide from automotive industry, dynamic properties of tungsten carbide, and increasing demand from mining and construction industries.



The tungsten carbide market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Machine components and tools

• Cutting and drilling tools

• Dies and punches

• Abrasives

• Others



By End-user

• Mining and construction

• Automotive

• Power generation and fluid power manufacturing

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging applications of tungsten carbide as one of the prime reasons driving the tungsten carbide market growth during the next few years. Also, opportunities in emerging economies and tungsten carbide: an emerging alternative to depleted uranium reserves will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the tungsten carbide market covers the following areas:

• Tungsten carbide market sizing

• Tungsten carbide market forecast

• Tungsten carbide market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tungsten carbide market vendors that include American Elements, Buffalo Tungsten Inc., CY Carbide Mfg. Co. Ltd., DAAO Industry Co. Ltd., Federal Carbide Co., GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd., Reade International Corp., Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd., Japan New Metals Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co. Ltd., Kennametal Inc., Murugappa Group, Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co. Ltd., Sandvik AB, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Plansee SE, Umicore NV, Extramet Products LLC, ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., and HC Starck Tungsten GmbH. Also, the tungsten carbide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



