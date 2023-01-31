Sharonview Federal Credit Union Elevates CMO

Indian Land, S.C., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union , one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce an expanded role for Rondel Cuyler, now Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.

Cuyler, who was promoted to CMO in October 2021, now has direct oversight of the following business areas and initiatives:

Marketing, Creative Services and Community Involvement

Communications

Executive Services

External Revenue, including Sharonview Financial Services (SFS), Indirect Sales, Business Services and Mortgage Originations

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB)

Sharonview CARES Foundation

“After joining Sharonview in 2015, Rondel quickly took us from ‘Sharon-Who?’ to Sharonview, which included a company-wide rebrand in 2016,” said Herb White, president and CEO.

“She’s done an extraordinary job leading internal and external communications and developing greater brand awareness through her leadership skills and out-of-the-box thinking” White added. “Her experience makes her an excellent fit to lead our revenue-generating sales now, as well.”

For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org .

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.9 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust. With us, it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org .

