Copley Consulting Group Expands Infor Relationship with CloudSuite Distribution

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copley Consulting Group, a Judge Consulting Company, is expanding its relationship with Infor by adding Infor’s CloudSuite™ Distribution to its portfolio of solutions. Infor is a leading provider of business applications and industry cloud solutions, and Copley has been an Infor Gold Channel Partner for more than 30 years.



Challenges such as supply chain disruptions, competition and labor shortages make it extremely difficult to deliver products and services. Infor’s Distribution SX.e and CSD allow distributors to deliver products and services faster with preconfigured capabilities, tools, training and analytics, while offering managed supply chain in one or several locations.

“Adding Copley Consulting Group to our partner network underscores the importance of industry-specific software applications that require minimal modifications and easily meet the needs of customers in their specific industries,” said Paul Ciccotelli of Infor. “Our competitors have created an environment of shipping software that requires extensive, overpriced customization and system integration that can be unattainable for those with limited IT budgets. Infor delivers software that works for our customers right out-of-the-box. As a result, Copley will be able to quickly add value to customers across North America looking for a solution in this space.”

“Growing our partnership with Infor is a great opportunity for Copley. We have been proud partners providing SyteLine and CloudSuite Industrial to organizations in the manufacturing and Life Science industries, and we are looking forward to expanding our reach and offerings in the distribution space,” stated Andrew Funk, Executive Vice President of Copley Consulting Group.

About Infor: Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit infor.com.

About Copley Consulting Group: Copley Consulting Group, a Judge Consulting Company, is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. Copley is a recognized leader in the strategy and implementation of ERP and business intelligence solutions in the United States. We pair small- to mid-size manufacturers and distributors with the foremost experts in software development and project management for the modernization and growth of organizations.

About Judge Consulting: Judge Consulting is the consulting division of The Judge Group, an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. Serving over 60 of the Fortune 100 through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, Judge Consulting helps its clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

