The Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market is forecast to grow by $2214.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period

Our report on the atomic spectroscopy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety, rapid growth of end-user industries, and rising awareness among end-users toward advanced instruments.



The atomic spectroscopy market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Atomic absorption

• X-ray fluorescence

• X-ray diffraction

• Others



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing

• Food and beverage testing

• Environmental testing

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing use of portable spectroscopy systems in metal producing and processing sector as one of the prime reasons driving the atomic spectroscopy market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing R&D investments by analytical instrument manufacturers and rising utilization of atomic spectroscopic techniques in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis and neural will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the atomic spectroscopy market covers the following areas:

• Atomic spectroscopy market sizing

• Atomic spectroscopy market forecast

• Atomic spectroscopy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading atomic spectroscopy market vendors that include A KRUSS Optronic GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, GBC Scientific Equipment, Hitachi High Tech Corp., HORIBA Ltd., Perkin Elmer Inc, Rigaku Corp., SAFAS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Also, the atomic spectroscopy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

