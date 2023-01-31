Driving the Industry Shift to Quality of Hire, Crosschq Positions for Aggressive Growth in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Hiring Intelligence Cloud™, continues to drive the fundamental shift using outcomes to optimize talent acquisition. As market conditions fluctuate in response to global economic pressures, labor shortages and supply chain challenges, Crosschq is expanding and changing the paradigm for hiring.



Last fall, Crosschq published the industry’s first Quality of Hire research report , designed to help employers hire better. “More than 80 percent of talent leaders still believe they don’t have adequate data to optimize talent acquisition,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “Talent acquisition leaders are shifting their mindsets from hiring quickly to hiring quality. That’s why whether during times of high-volume hiring or highly specialized hiring, organizations rely on Crosschq to save time and money while ensuring data-driven quality of hire.” To date, Crosschq has supported talent leaders in more than twenty-five million hiring decisions across its suite of applications.

During 2022, Crosschq’s revenue grew by 308 percent, and it welcomed its 400th customer, including market leaders Deloitte, WPP, Pinterest, Allegis, Saks Fifth Avenue and Roku. The company also forged new partnerships with Lattice, Sterling, Paradox, Teamable and Goodtime and expanded integrations with Workday, Greenhouse and SAP.

To further increase its analytics capabilities, Crosschq acquired TalentWall, the popular recruiting platform built by recruiters that enables them to collaborate productively through the use of data. TalentWall Co-founder, Jake Paul, joined Crosschq’s leadership team as Chief Product Officer. In his new role, Paul has been instrumental in driving deeper analytics capabilities to include more than seventy-five readily available Quality of Hire reports and added global capabilities in localizing infrastructure in the EU to support GDPR and support for Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin and other languages.

Other new hires in 2022 include Ari Goodstein as Head of Partnerships; Nick Urban as Vice President of Technology and Security; Anneli Morse as Director of Revenue Operations; Christy White as Director (now head) of Operations; Brandon Redlinger as Vice President of Marketing; and Jeff Skinner as Vice President of Sales, with Joshua Ruf promoted to Lead Data Scientist.

In addition to Crosschq’s business growth, the organization continues to make social impact programs a priority, such as The 941 Project, a partnership with investor and Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson, CareerCircle and Defy Ventures, among others.

“In a market where layoffs are happening every week, we wanted to offer a way to support those impacted to help them find their next opportunity,” added Fitzsimmons. To date, The 941 Project has helped more than 650 people return to work.

Further recognition for Crosschq's purpose-driven initiatives and unique use of its award-winning technology for good included being named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list, an annual program that honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

