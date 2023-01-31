Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 31 January 2023 – On 4 November 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.



Under the programme initiated 4 November 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.8 billion in the period from 7 November 2022 to 30 January 2023. The programme is now concluded.

Since the announcement of the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,814,265 3,406,058,116 23 January 2023 66,954 966.54 64,713,688 24 January 2023 70,000 962.94 67,405,730 25 January 2023 72,000 942.18 67,837,110 26 January 2023 70,000 946.84 66,278,698 27 January 2023 78,000 942.91 73,546,790 30 January 2023 74,133 954.37 70,750,324 Accumulated under the programme 4,245,352 3,816,590,456

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 42,673 B shares in the period from 23 January 2023 to 30 January 2023. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 31,631,497 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 24 billion during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 30 January 2023, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 29,984,984 B shares at an average share price of DKK 800.40 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 23,999,992,511.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 53,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

