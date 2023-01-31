The Global UPS Battery Market is forecast to grow by $439.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UPS Battery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875180/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the UPS battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in data center construction, rise of green telecom towers, and increasing factory automation.



The UPS battery market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Lead-acid

• Li-ion

• NiCd



By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing use of lithium-ion UPS systems as one of the prime reasons driving the UPS battery market growth during the next few years. Also, need for continuous power supply spurring the use of energy storage system (ESS) and increase in integration of power sources will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the UPS battery market covers the following areas:

• UPS battery market sizing

• UPS battery market forecast

• UPS battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UPS battery market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, C and D Technologies Inc., CHILWEE GROUP Co., Delta Electronics Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Leoch International Technology Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Schneider Electric SE. Also, the UPS battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

