Trauma Fixation Devices Market to cross USD 12 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Trauma fixation devices market value is estimated to exceed USD 12 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing prevalence of degenerative bone diseases, such as osteoporosis and arthritis worldwide is augmenting the market revenue. Rising sedentary lifestyle adoption, consumption of low-calcium diet and tobacco are some habits that have trigged the rising degenerative bone disease burden. Growing geriatric population-base, increasing bone-disease prevalence, and technological advancements in trauma fixation devices will augment the market growth.

Rising incidence of bone-related injuries to augment external trauma fixation devices demand

Trauma fixation devices market share from the external fixator segment was valued over USD 3 billion in 2022. Powered by the rising incidence of bone-related injuries that necessitate alignment and support for appropriate fixation. These injuries might require the patient to go through need-based surgeries, which involve the use of external trauma fixation devices. Various product benefits, such as easy adjustment, minimum chance of infection, and less damage to the fractured bone’s blood supply will complement the product demand.

Rising capitalization on stainless steel for device manufacturing to favor market outlook

Trauma fixation devices market revenue from the stainless-steel segment reached a valuation of over USD 4 billion in 2022 Driven by the high-stiffness, strength, and biological toleration offered by the material. Stainless-steel provides a relatively predictable clinical outcome and offers similar success for fulfilling the main biomechanical and biological requirements of fracture fixation. Furthermore, physicians prefer stainless steel owing to its cost effectiveness, thereby propelling the material demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 295 pages with 585 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, “Trauma Fixation Devices Market Size By Product (External Fixators {Unilateral & Bilateral, Circular, Hybrid}, Internal Fixator {Plates, Screws, Nails}), By Material (Stainless Steel, Titanium), By Site (Lower Extremities {Hip & Pelvic, Lower Leg, Knee, Foot & Ankle, Thigh}, Upper Extremities {Hand & Wrist, Shoulder, Elbow, Arm}), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

Growing cases of upper extremity fractures to drive adoption of trauma fixation devices

Trauma fixation devices market share from the upper extremities segment is projected to witness over 5% CAGR through 2032. Rising number of humeral shaft, elbow, and wrist fractures to significantly spur the market gains. Since elbow fractures are known to be one of the most common fractures in pediatrics, they can result in nerve injury and impaired circulation. Additionally, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis will further lead to high number of injuries in upper extremities, thus favoring the market progression.

Cost-effective treatments in ambulatory surgical centers to spur industry expansion

Ambulatory surgical centres accounted for over 9.5% of the trauma fixation devices market share in 2022. Availability of skilled healthcare personnel and advanced facilities in such settings will encourage patients to prefer ambulatory surgical centres over other healthcare settings. These institutions offer diverse set of treatments to patients at a cost-effective price. They also provide a greater flexibility of scheduling as compared to hospitals. Ambulatory surgical centres are also referred to as same-day surgery centres, as these medical facilities discharge patients after minor surgeries. Thus, owing to aforementioned factors the ambulatory surgical centres to witness significant development during the forecast timeframe.

Rising occurrence of orthopaedic diseases to drive product demand in North America

North America held over 56.5% share of the trauma fixation devices industry in 2022. The presence of major industry players, such as Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, and others, will significantly drive North America market forecast. Moreover, the rising prevalence of orthopaedic diseases including osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis is influencing the demand for surgeries involving the use of trauma fixation devices. As per statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.71 billion of the world’s population suffers from various musculoskeletal conditions.

Competitive landscape of the global trauma fixation devices market

Acumed LLC, B Braun Melsungen AG, Bioretec LTD, CONMED Corporation, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc are some leading trauma fixation device manufacturers in the market.

