The Global Threat Detection Systems Market is forecast to grow by $94.14 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period

Our report on the threat detection systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of terrorist activities, growing demand for large-scale surveillance in public places, and tightening regulations for security devices.



The threat detection systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Defense

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Public infrastructure

• Residential



By Type

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of emerging technologies for increasing efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the threat detection systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increased global infrastructure development and growing adoption among OEMs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the threat detection systems market covers the following areas:

• Threat detection systems market sizing

• Threat detection systems market forecast

• Threat detection systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading threat detection systems market vendors that include Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, ChemImage Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Corptz, Fortra LLC, Group IB Service Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., PerimeterX Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Stellar Cyber, Synapse Technology Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Vectra AI Inc. Also, the threat detection systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

