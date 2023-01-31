Robotic Air Purifier Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 302.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR Of 8.5% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Robotic Air Purifier Market Size Was Valued At USD 280.1 Million In 2022. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 302.0 Million In 2022 To USD 535.1 Million By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 8.5% During The Forecast Period. From 2019 to 2020, this market grew by an average of 7.4%, according to a study of the global robotic air purifier market.

The air-cleaning robot is a mobile machine that uses filters like active carbon, High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), and others to clean the air. It is built with HEPA filters. Fiberglass between 0.5 mm and 0.2 mm thick is used to make HEPA filters. A robotic air purifier works with the help of self-navigation technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and technology that can see what's around it. The air-cleaning robot can get rid of or lessen gaseous pollutants, the smell of cigarettes, airborne allergens, and other chemical pollutants. The benefits of a product are that it is easy to set up, gives customers a better experience, has a simple design, and is very easy to use.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Robotic Air Purifier Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In November 2019 – Ecovacs Robotics presented a paper on 3D concurrent localization and mopping (SLAM) in service robot technology at the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) 2019. This paper helps to incorporate robotic technology into air purifier products.

Ecovacs Robotics presented a paper on 3D concurrent localization and mopping (SLAM) in service robot technology at the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) 2019. This paper helps to incorporate robotic technology into air purifier products. In May 2022 – iRobot Corporation launched iRobot OS, a genius home intelligence platform. Bringing a new level of customer experience for smart home and cleaning home. This new OS is designed to improve the performance of the product.

Segment Analysis:

Product Type Insights

The HEPA segment makes up most of the market. During the forecast period, the segment for electrostatic precipitators is expected to grow at the fastest rate, 9.7% CAGR (2022-2030).

The High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) segment is often used in robot air purifiers because it is very effective, can clean the air, remove dust well, and get rid of small particles. It works best for both homes and places of business. The market is likely to grow faster if these things happen.

End-user Insights

Because these products are used in homes, the residential segment is expected to grow quickly over the next few years, at an annual rate of 8.9%.

More people are using these products in their homes to get rid of dust, toxic fumes, oil mist, bad smells, and cigarette smells, which is helping them grow.

Regional Outlook:

The research report says that the Asia-Pacific region will have the most of the global market. This is because the economies of China, India, Japan, and other countries in the area are doing well. This gives big players a chance to think about investing in these products. Also, as more people moved into cities around the world, there was a greater need for robots that clean the air. Also, people in the Asia-Pacific region are buying these kinds of household products quickly.

China will have the fastest growth if it uses new technology to make robots that clean the air.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248477/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 302.0 Million By Product Type HEPA, Active Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion & Ozone Generator, Others By End-user Residential, Commercial, Others By Companies iRobot Corporation (U.S.), ROVACS (China), Diqee Intelligent Corp Ltd (China), Ecovacs (China), Fakir Hausgerate GmbH (Germany), Aier Environment Technology Co Ltd (China), Shenzhen Global New Intelligence Technology Co Ltd (China), JETS Air Pro (U.S.), MTG GmbH (Germany), Prosenic (China) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

Air purifier robots are different now that they have sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart home technology. More and more people are interested in smart home technology, like air purifiers that clean the air on their own. This is making the market grow. Also, the market is growing because people with allergies can get rid of them by putting different air filters in robots. Adding smart sensors to systems makes them work better, which brings a lot of different customers to the market. People in developing countries like India, Brazil, Africa, and other places around the world now have more money to spend. This has led to a huge rise in demand for smart devices like robotic air purifiers. Because of this, the market has grown.

Market Driving Factors:

Air pollution has gotten worse and the air quality index has gone down a lot in many of the world's most important cities because more people are moving to cities and living in them. There has been a big rise in the number of homes and businesses in India, Brazil, the U.S., and other places that use air purifiers to clean the air. People are learning more about how to clean the air with these products. As pollution gets worse around the world, people worry more about their health and want more products that clean the air inside, which helps the market grow.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

iRobot Corporation (U.S.), ROVACS (China), Diqee Intelligent Corp Ltd (China), Ecovacs (China), Fakir Hausgerate GmbH (Germany), Aier Environment Technology Co Ltd (China), Shenzhen Global New Intelligence Technology Co Ltd (China), JETS Air Pro (U.S.), MTG GmbH (Germany), Prosenic (China), and others.

By Product Type

HEPA

Active Carbon

Electrostatic Precipitator

Ion & Ozone Generator

Others

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Air Velocity Meter Market - The Global Air Velocity Meter Market Is Forecast To Generate USD $2252 Million By 2022 And It Will Grow USD $ 3430 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.4% From 2023 To 2030.

- The Global Air Velocity Meter Market Is Forecast To Generate USD $2252 Million By 2022 And It Will Grow USD $ 3430 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.4% From 2023 To 2030. Aircraft Fuel Systems Market - The Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Is Expected To Reach USD 9.15 Billion By 2022 From, At A CAGR Of 7.0% During The Forecast Period.

- The Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Is Expected To Reach USD 9.15 Billion By 2022 From, At A CAGR Of 7.0% During The Forecast Period. Electrostatic Air Filters Market - Global Electrostatic Air Filters Market Is Expected To Reach USD 5.8 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.5% During The Forecast Period From 2023-2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com