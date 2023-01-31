Nasdaq Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. today announced its inclusion in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third consecutive year. The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. Nasdaq is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and regions to be named to the 2023 index.



“Nasdaq is proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year,” said Laura Agharkar, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Culture, Nasdaq. “We are deeply committed to advancing equality and continuously building on our culture of inclusivity at Nasdaq. Driven by our core purpose to advance economic progress for all, we continue to push for increased data transparency and reporting and creating a community where all are welcome and empowered to succeed.”

The GEI scoring methodology allows stakeholders to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline; equal pay & gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and external brand.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

In recognition of its pledge to advance equality, Nasdaq has been named a champion of UN Women’s flagship HeForShe initiative, an international platform that invites and engages men to complement the work of the women’s movement and create an equal world for all. In 2022, Nasdaq was also named a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign in recognition of its inclusive workplace.

Nasdaq’s purpose of advancing economic progress for all fuels its company culture, providing opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential. With 11 Employee Networks that serve as a community for employees to connect on shared topics and interests, Nasdaq is deeply invested in providing an inclusive and diverse workplace.

Information on career opportunities at Nasdaq can be found at nasdaq.com/about/careers.

