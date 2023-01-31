New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895895/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests estimated at US$853.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fecal Occult Blood Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$881.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biomarker Test segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $232.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$149.5 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Alere, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.
- Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Epigenomics AG
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Hemosure, Inc.
- Novigenix SA
- Quidel Corporation
- Sysmex Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895895/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Colorectal Cancer: Symptoms, Causes & Risk Factors
Screening for Colorectal Cancer
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests
Fecal Occult Blood Test
Biomarker Test
CRC DNA Screening Test
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Fecal Occult Blood Tests Dominate Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Drives Market Growth
Number of New Cancer Cases and Number of Deaths by Type of
Cancer in 2020
Countries with Highest Rate of Colorectal Cancer: Age-
Standardized Cases Per 100000 Population
Colorectal Cancer Rates In Men by Country
Colorectal Cancer Rates In Women by Country
Aging Demographics & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders
Enhance Risk of Colorectal Cancer, Necessitating Screening
Tests
Global Aging Population: 65+ Individuals by Region for 2019 and
2050
Life Expectancy at Birth and at 65 Age by Region
Launch of Novel Screening Tests for Detection of Inherited
Colorectal Cancer to Spur Gene Testing
Market to Benefit from Technological Advancements in Cancer
Screening Techniques
R&D Investments in Development of Advanced DNA Sequencing
Methods to Drive Market Opportunities
Biomarker Tests for Colorectal Cancer Screening
Molecular Markers Gain Prominence for Colorectal Cancer Screening
Rising Need for Minimally Invasive Colorectal Cancer Screening
Tests Drives Demand for Genetic and DNA Biomarkers
At-Home Screening Test for Colorectal Cancer
Government Regulations & Guidelines on Cancer Screening:
Potential for Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fecal
Occult Blood Test by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fecal Occult Blood Test by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Fecal Occult Blood Test
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biomarker Test by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Biomarker Test by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Biomarker Test by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CRC
DNA Screening Test by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for CRC DNA Screening Test by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for CRC DNA Screening Test
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC
DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC
DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC
DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC
DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC
DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC
DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test,
Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC
DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC
DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA
Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC
DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC
DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer
Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment -
Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening
Test - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for In-Vitro
Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult
Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro
Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for In-Vitro
Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro
Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro
Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment -
Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening
Test - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test,
Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro
Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Test and CRC DNA Screening Test for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro
Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for
2023 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal
Occult Blood Test, Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for In-Vitro Colorectal
Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Fecal Occult Blood Test,
Biomarker Test and CRC DNA Screening Test Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for In-Vitro
Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fecal Occult Blood Test, Biomarker
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895895/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895895/?utm_source=GNW