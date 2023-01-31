Global Breast Pump Market Size & Share to Surpass $2729.2 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Breast Pump Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Vantage Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028 and is expected to reach $ 2,729.2 Million by 2028.



In the leading breast pump market report, the market research analysis is drawn from the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. Quality insights about the market research are delivered here by keeping in mind the way people live, believe, and expend. This market research study helps to decide the use of technologies, the acquisition strategies to be employed, and the things required to build and uphold a brand image.

Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Authorities and Worldwide Companies initiative to Assist Working Mothers Drives the Market

Increasing consumer awareness and government support for working mothers are expected to drive global demand for the Breast Pump Market. For example, the New-born-Friendly Hospitals Initiative (BFHI), which promotes evidence-based practices for successful breastfeeding, was established by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to improve breastfeeding rates and help families achieve their breastfeeding goals. Likewise, most insurance plans are now required to cover specified breastfeeding supplies and aids, such as breast pumps, under the Affordable Care Act. So, such initiatives will increase the use of these products. As a result, purchasing these products becomes easier for the end user, leading to an increasing demand for the Breast Pump Market. Governments encourage mothers to breastfeed their babies until they are 6 months old. In addition, many international agencies organize breastfeeding awareness campaigns. Various market players, such as Medela LLC, Laura & Co., Newell Brands and Ameda, as well as universities, including the University of Washington and Fudan University, are educating women about Breastfeeding and its benefits by organizing campaigns and providing informative magazines, which is also expected to drive the growth of Breast Pump Market.

Ascending Women’s Employment Rate Drives the Market

The growth of the breast pump market is driven primarily by the increasing number of women working around the world. Working women primarily use these devices to continue breastfeeding during work. Many women find it convenient to store their milk after returning to work, traveling, or leaving the baby. Some breast pumps are designed to resemble feeding an infant. Breast pumps have become a viable option for working women, and portable breast pumps are also conveniently designed. In addition, according to the World Employment Department, the participation rate of women in the world in 2018 was about 48.5%, which is 26.5% lower than the participation rate of men. The unemployment rate in the world for women is 0.8% higher than that for men. In addition, many working mothers use milking pumps to squeeze milk and feed their babies while they are absent from work. Therefore, rising female employment rates are significantly driving the growth of the milking machine market.

List of Prominent Players in the Breast Pump Market:

Ameda (Magento Inc.)

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Motif Medical

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Willow Innovations Inc.

Spectra Baby USA.

Segmentation of the Global Breast Pump Market:

Product Open System Closed System

Technology Manual Pumps Battery Powered Pumps Electric Pumps

Application Personal Use Hospital Grade

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments:

May 2019: Spectra Baby USA has launched the first multi-user, hospital-grade breast pump for use in hospitals, obstetric centres and home care facilities.

October 2017: Olle Larsson Holding, the parent company of Medela, acquired Moxxly to redesign and improve the breast pump designs and add novel breast pump devices in Medela AG`s product portfolio.

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America accounted to have largest growth for Breast Pump Market in 2021. This growth is accounted for owing to increasing awareness of breast-feeding, advanced healthcare infrastructure and better access to these devices in this region. In addition, increased market penetration of breast pumps in the region, high female employment rates, medical costs, advanced medical infrastructure, and patient awareness are some other reasons for the Breast Pump Market growth in this region. Also, key players in this sector are developing technologically enhanced products that are set to boost the entire market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1729.5 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 2729.2 Billion CAGR 7.9% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Ameda (Magento Inc.), Hygeia Health, Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Motif Medical, Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie), Willow Innovations Inc., Spectra Baby USA Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Blog: