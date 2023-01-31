The Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecast to grow by USD 4,576.1 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804158/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the concrete surface treatment chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing urbanization and rising disposable income, an increase in demand for construction chemicals, and rising demand for concrete curing compounds.



The concrete surface treatment chemicals market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Product

• Mold release agents

• Curing compounds

• Sealants



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing preference for water-based mold release agents as concrete surface treatment chemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete surface treatment chemicals market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for waterproof sealants from the construction industry and diversified product portfolio and strategic positioning of r and d centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the concrete surface treatment chemicals market covers the following areas:

• Concrete surface treatment chemicals market sizing

• Concrete surface treatment chemicals market forecast

• Concrete surface treatment chemicals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete surface treatment chemicals market vendors that include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Altrad Group, Arkema SA, BASF SE, BECO TREAT ApS, BRENNTAG SE, Chembond Chemicals Ltd., ChemCo Systems Inc., Croda International Plc, Flowcrete Group Ltd., Fosroc International Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LATICRETE International Inc., Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Teknos Group Oy, Dow Inc., The Euclid Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the concrete surface treatment chemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

