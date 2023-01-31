Parcel Sorter Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 3.30 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR Of 10.6% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Parcel Sorter Market Size Was Valued At USD 3.00 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 3.30 Billion In 2022 To USD 6.70 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 10.6% During The Forecast Period. The global COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and shocking. Demand for parcel sorters has been higher than expected in all areas compared to levels before the pandemic. Based on our research, the global parcel sorter market grew by 9.6% more in 2020 than it did in 2019.

The parcel sorter puts packages in the right places for delivery so that they can get to their final destination. It is a way to move and sort things in warehouses and distribution centres. The goal of parcel sorting systems is to cut down on the time people have to spend sorting packages and make it easier to deal with a lot of packages at once. Most of these look like rings and are moved by belts.

Recent Developments:

In February 2022 - Korber AG acquires Siemens Logistics, a subsidiary of Siemens AG. Siemens Logistics handles the global postal and parcel business. The acquisition was valued at approximately $569 million.

In March 2021 – Interroll Group has launched a new split tray sorter called the MT015S. It is an automatic sorting system suitable for various industries such as logistics, e-commerce and pharmaceuticals. It weighs 12 kg.

In March 2020 - Beumer Group launched a new compact cross belt sorter, the BG sorter Compact CB. It has many features such as flexibility, rugged properties, easy integration and energy efficiency.

Segment Analysis:

Type Insights

The shoe sorter segment is expected to grow the fastest because there is more demand for packet and sorting systems in e-commerce and logistics. There can be up to 18,000 packages going through these systems in an hour.

Cross-belt sorters make up a big part of the market because more and more people want to sort individual items for order fulfilment and shipping bags for shipping, receiving, and cross-docking.

Direction Insights

The linear parcel sortation system segment is likely to lead the market because of the rise of online shopping and e-commerce in places like India, Japan, the U.S., and others. It is often used in the fields of medicine, e-commerce, and logistics. These machines are made to work well and last as long as possible.

End User Insights

Because more and more people buy things online, e-commerce is likely to be the most important part of the market. This has led many retailers and wholesalers to automate their day-to-day tasks so they can meet the delivery time they promised. Because of these things, the market is likely to grow.

Because distribution centres and warehouses are becoming more and more automated, the food and drink market is expected to grow a lot. Big companies like Cargill Inc., Nestle SA, and PepsiCo are working hard to make their warehouses more automated. Because of these things, the market grows.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market because customers' habits are changing and end-users are getting more money. Also, more and more people are getting online, which gives them access to online shopping portals. With the help of sorting systems, the warehouse and distribution industries should become more automated, which will help the market grow.

North America is expected to grow the fastest because it has strong economies and a lot of companies that make systems for sorting mail and packages. AI and the Internet of Things are being used in factories to make them more automated, which is helping the area grow.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 3.30 Billion By Type Cross Belt Sorter, Shoe Sorter, Till Tray Sorter, Pusher Sorter, Others By Direction Linear Parcel Sortation System, Loop Parcel Sortation System, Others By End User Logistics, E-commerce, Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply, Airports, Food & Beverages, Others By Companies Koerber AG (U.S.), Beumer Group (Germany), Pitney Bowes Inc (U.S.), Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Netherlands), Dematic (Kion Group AG) (Netherlands), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Interroll Group (Switzerland), Intralox (Netherlands), Fives Group (France), National Presort Inc (U.S.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

Key players are now focusing on bringing in new technologies like systems based on artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D machine vision to make the competition in the market even tougher. For example, the Slovakian company Photoneo s.r.o. will release a new 3D machine vision in September 2020 that will let robots pick up 2,350 packages per hour. The machine can pick up packets that are as small as 3mm and tell you where they are in 3D.

Market Driving Factors:

The global parcel sorter market is expected to grow because of the rise of e-commerce. More and more things are being ordered online because more people are getting online and it's easier to shop online. Also, the need for packet sorter systems grows as more people buy things online. For example, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) predicted that about 4.1 billion people around the world would use the internet in 2019. This was about 5.3% more than the rate of internet use around the world in 2018.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Koerber AG (U.S.), Beumer Group (Germany), Pitney Bowes Inc (U.S.), Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Netherlands), Dematic (Kion Group AG) (Netherlands), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Interroll Group (Switzerland), Intralox (Netherlands), Fives Group (France), National Presort Inc (U.S.), and others.

By Type

Cross Belt Sorter

Shoe Sorter

Till Tray Sorter

Pusher Sorter

Others

By Direction

Linear Parcel Sortation System

Loop Parcel Sortation System

Others

By End User

Logistics

E-commerce

Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply

Airports

Food & Beverages

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

