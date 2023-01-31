New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895830/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Fabrics Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Fabrics estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Floor Covering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Upholstery segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Automotive Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Acme Mills

- Adient PLC

- BMD Private Limited

- Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

- Chori Co., Ltd.

- Cmi Enterprises Inc.

- Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

- Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

- Lear Corporation

- Martur Automotive Seating Systems

- Moriden America Inc.

- Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

- Seiren Co., Ltd.

- SRF Ltd.

- Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

- Takata Corporation

- Tb Kawashima Co., Ltd.

- Tenowo GmbH

- Toyota Boshoku Corporation

- Trevira GmbH

- Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Fabric: An Insight

Automotive Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Global Automotive Coated Fabrics Market: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year

2019E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles:

A Major Growth Driver

Global Automobile Production: Breakdown in Million of Units for

the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Global Light Weight Vehicle Production: Breakdown in Units by

Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Safety Measures in Automotive Industry Drives Demand for

Seat Belts and Airbags, Resulting in Automotive Fabric Market

Growth

Traffic-Related Deaths in the US for the Years 2010 through 2018

Global Average Road Fatalities per 100,000 People for Select

Countries

Global Seat Belts Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Airbags to Emerge as the Fastest Growing End-Use Application in

Automotive Fabric Market

Global Automotive Airbag Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Floor Coverings Account for Major Share in Automotive Fabrics

market

Automotive Flooring Market in the US: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Need for Weight Reduction Amidst Stringent CO2 Emission

Regulations in Automotive Industry Propels Demand for

Lightweight Fabrics

Automotive Fabric: Innovations and Technological Developments

Product Overview

Automotive Fabric: An Introduction

Automotive Fabric by Applications



