New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895830/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Fabrics Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Fabrics estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Floor Covering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Upholstery segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Automotive Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Acme Mills
- Adient PLC
- BMD Private Limited
- Borgers SE & Co. KGaA
- Chori Co., Ltd.
- Cmi Enterprises Inc.
- Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA
- Heathcoat Fabrics Limited
- Lear Corporation
- Martur Automotive Seating Systems
- Moriden America Inc.
- Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.
- Seiren Co., Ltd.
- SRF Ltd.
- Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.
- Takata Corporation
- Tb Kawashima Co., Ltd.
- Tenowo GmbH
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation
- Trevira GmbH
- Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895830/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Fabric: An Insight
Automotive Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Global Automotive Coated Fabrics Market: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year
2019E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles:
A Major Growth Driver
Global Automobile Production: Breakdown in Million of Units for
the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Global Light Weight Vehicle Production: Breakdown in Units by
Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Safety Measures in Automotive Industry Drives Demand for
Seat Belts and Airbags, Resulting in Automotive Fabric Market
Growth
Traffic-Related Deaths in the US for the Years 2010 through 2018
Global Average Road Fatalities per 100,000 People for Select
Countries
Global Seat Belts Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Airbags to Emerge as the Fastest Growing End-Use Application in
Automotive Fabric Market
Global Automotive Airbag Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Floor Coverings Account for Major Share in Automotive Fabrics
market
Automotive Flooring Market in the US: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Need for Weight Reduction Amidst Stringent CO2 Emission
Regulations in Automotive Industry Propels Demand for
Lightweight Fabrics
Automotive Fabric: Innovations and Technological Developments
Product Overview
Automotive Fabric: An Introduction
Automotive Fabric by Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Floor
Covering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Floor Covering by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Floor Covering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Upholstery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Upholstery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Upholstery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-assembled Interior Components by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pre-assembled Interior
Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Pre-assembled Interior
Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tires by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Tires by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Tires by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airbags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Airbags by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Airbags by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Automotive Fabrics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Belts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Safety Belts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Safety Belts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Automotive Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Automotive Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Automotive Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Automotive Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Automotive Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Fabrics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor
Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires,
Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery,
Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Fabrics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior
Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Fabrics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fabrics by Application - Floor Covering,
Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety
Belts, Airbags and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics
by Application - Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled
Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Fabrics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior
Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fabrics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Fabrics by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Fabrics
by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895830/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Automotive Fabrics Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895830/?utm_source=GNW