The Global Wood Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $21.6 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

Our report on the wood packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost benefits associated with wood packaging, rise in global containerized cargo trade, and rising demand from e-commerce industry.



The wood packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pallets

• Cases and boxes



By Application

• Food and beverages storage

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Shipping

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

• North America

• Europe



This study identifies the growing innovation in wooden pallets as one of the prime reasons driving the wood packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, implementation of advanced IT-enabled technology and increased demand for safe and hygienic pallets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wood packaging market covers the following areas:

• Wood packaging market sizing

• Wood packaging market forecast

• Wood packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wood packaging market vendors that include Arrington Lumber and Pallet Co., Brambles Ltd., C&K Box Co. Inc., Coxco Inc., FALKENHAHN AG, Greif Inc., InterAgra SC, Kamps Pallets Inc., Millwood Inc., Mondi plc, Nefab AB, Ongna Wood Products, Pacific Pallet Ltd., Palcon LLC, Rowlinson Group Ltd., Shur-way Group Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Totre Industries, UFP Industries Inc., and United Pallet Services Inc. Also, the wood packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

