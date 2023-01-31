Global Tariff Alert Service: Your Daily Pricing Analysis Service plus Access to the Archives Going Back to 2009

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TariffAlert - Your Daily Pricing Analysis Service (12 month Subscription) plus Access to the Archive Stories going back to 2009" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new daily analytical newsletter TariffAlert focuses exclusively on the latest pricing issues in the mobile and fixed arena globally.

Each edition uses a mix of news, analysis, competitor offerings across each market and additionally includes analyst commentary to support it.

TariffAlert is unique. It does not just provide the daily output delivered straight to your inbox, it offers a monthly summary together with searchable online access to more than 10k published stories on the portal.



"Pricing has become increasingly complex and our customers have expressed a need for a service that provides more than just the headline prices," commented Margrit Sessions, researcher and author of TariffAlert. "The new service provides our subscribers with all the details needed for every new tariff together with the small print. Our service has become the preferred source for providers and forms part of the one-stop shop for pricing research and consultancy."

A 12-month subscription includes:

The TariffAlert published 5 days a week, 50 weeks a year is delivered in PowerPoint

Monthly summary in Excel allows you to search and select stories by country, operator, Type of service, and headline. Each entry links straight to the story held on the analyst's portal.

Access to over 10k pricing stories published since 2009 with a searchable engine.

The TariffAlert provides more than just the information that is available from the operator's announcement, the analyst provides the finer details including comparing it with the old tariff and competitor's offerings.

Deliverable: 5 days a week in 50 weeks a year.

This service has become the preferred source for providers and forms part of the one-stop shop for pricing research and consultancy.



In one year alone TariffAlert published 1,248 articles, all focused on pricing.

"TariffAlert is a widely used and respected pricing intelligence service among our customer base which includes telecom and mobile operators, solutions providers and consultancies internationally," commented Margrit Sessions, Managing Director of Telecoms Pricing, and an expert in the sector.



"With 250 issues and more than 1,000 articles every year it is increasingly critical for competitive analysis, service evaluation, research support and customer adoption tracking. Now in its 13th year, Tariff Alert is the longest continuous resource focused on pricing in telecoms and mobile services globally."



The company also offers custom research across complex pricing projects and has assembled an extensive global pricing database and regularly conducts international research projects.

