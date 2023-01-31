Microbot Medical Welcomes Distinguished Interventional Cardiologist and Early Adopter of Endovascular Robotics to its Next “Access-Ability Live by MBOT” Webinar Series

Dr. Giora Weisz, a Practicing Interventional Cardiologist and Clinical Researcher who was One of the Early Users of Robotic-Enhanced Coronary Interventions, as well as Navigation and Positioning Technologies, Will be the Guest Speaker.



The Webinar is Intended for All Stakeholders Interested in the Future of Endovascular Robotics, and Will be Held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1:00pm ET

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), the developer of the LIBERTY® Robotic System, the first single-use endovascular robotic system, announced the next episode of its highly successful “Access-Ability Live by MBOT” webinar, which is intended for all stakeholders interested in the endovascular robotic space and will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1:00pm ET. It will be hosted by the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eyal Morag.

Dr. Morag’s guest speaker will be Dr. Giora Weisz, an interventional cardiologist and Associate Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, Director of Interventional Cardiology at the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, and a member of the faculty of the Center of Interventional Vascular Therapy at Columbia University Medical Center. He is also a faculty member at the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in New York. Dr. Weisz, who has a particular interest in current and innovative technologies in cardiovascular medicine, is an early adopter of robotic-enhanced coronary interventions, as well as navigation and positioning technologies. Dr. Weisz, who performed Corindus Vascular Robotics’ (acquired by Siemens Healthineers) First-in-Human (FIH) clinical trial to evaluate the safety and technical efficacy of Corindus’ CorePath system in delivering and manipulating coronary guidewires and stent/balloon systems in PCI procedures and was the first to use this system on patients in the U.S., will share his personal experiences using a number of different endovascular robotic systems while addressing the current and future landscapes for endovascular procedures and the critical role of surgical robotics to address future medical needs.

The “Access-Ability Live by MBOT” webinar series focuses on key topics in the healthcare and endovascular space. Each month, the Company will be partnering with industry leaders, such as physicians, hospital administrators, entrepreneurs, technicians and financial experts for a live discussion and Q&A session to address top-of-mind topics related to endovascular procedures.

You can register for the upcoming webinar here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iYewlRGNQDaXwE9H2cG28Q

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this press release or by members of Microbot’s management team and others on Access-Ability Live, relating to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, market conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, including LIBERTY and the One & Done™ technologies, the outcome of its studies to evaluate LIBERTY, the One & Done™ technologies and other existing and future technologies, any failure or inability to recruit physicians and clinicians to serve as primary investigators to conduct regulatory studies, which could adversely affect or delay such studies, uncertainty in the results of pre-clinical and clinical trials or regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Statements, views and opinions expressed by guests of the Access-Ability Live by MBOT webcast series are theirs solely, and do not necessarily reflect the statements, views and opinions of their employers, organizations and/or associations, or of Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries. Certain guests of Access-Ability are members of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of Microbot or paid consultants of Microbot, and have received compensation for their services to Microbot.

