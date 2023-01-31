The Global Utility Locator Market is forecast to grow by $1,624.1 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Utility Locator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05745762/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the utility locator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing safety and security concerns regarding protection of underground utilities, increased demand for modern advanced utility locators over conventional tools, and stringent regulations on excavation and digging practices.



The utility locator market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Electromagnetic field

• GPR



By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Electricity

• Transportation

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in gas pipeline laying projects as one of the prime reasons driving the utility locator market growth during the next few years. Also, evolution in technology for enhancing underground utility locators and emergence of contract or private locating companies and referral services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the utility locator market covers the following areas:

• Utility locator market sizing

• Utility locator market forecast

• Utility locator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading utility locator market vendors that include Asian Contec Ltd., Berntsen International Inc., BLOOD HOUND LLC, Emerson Electric Co, Eos Positioning Systems Inc., Fortive Corp., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Guideline Geo, Hexagon AB, MidAmerican Technology Inc., Quanta Services Inc., RYCOM Instruments Inc., SPX Corp., STC TECHNO AC LLC, SubSurface Instruments Inc., The Toro Co., Utility Tool Co., Vermeer Corp., Vivax Metrotech Corp., and 3M Co. Also, the utility locator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

