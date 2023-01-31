New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898959/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Space Equipment Market to Reach $580.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Space Equipment estimated at US$411.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$580.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Communications Satellites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$273.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Earth Observation Satellites segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Space Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$101.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



AAR CORP. (USA)

Airbus Group (Netherlands)

Applied Radar, Inc. (USA)

Arianespace SA (France)

BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation (USA)

Bombardier, Inc. (Canada)

Dassault Aviation SA (France)

DigitalGlobe (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel)

L3 Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)

Orbital ATK, Inc. (USA)

Planet Labs Inc. (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

RUAG AG (Switzerland)

Safran S.A. (France)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp (USA)

The Boeing Company (USA)

UTC Aerospace Systems (USA)

Pratt & Whitney (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Applications of Satellite Imagery in Commercial &

Military Sectors Bodes Well for the Growth in Demand for

Satellites

Micro-Satellites Make Their Mark

Missile Defense Continues to Play a Pivotal Role in 21st

Century Combat Force

Rising Prices of Combat Aircraft Shifts Focus on Innovations in

Air-to-Air Missile Systems

European Combat Aircraft Deploy Indigenous Air-to-Air Missile

Systems to Curtail Dependence on US Defense Technology

Longer Range and Innovative Seeker Software Enable Air-to-

Surface Missiles to Achieve Pinpoint Accuracy in Dense Air

Defense Environments

Longer Range and Precision Strike Surface-to-Surface Missiles

Enable Combat Forces to Engage Targets over a Vast

Geographical Area

New Generation Anti-Ship Missiles Use Stealth, Speed and Sea-

Skimming Capability to Evade Detection and Interception by

Enemy Radar

Advancing Scientific Research in the Field of Space Exploration

to Drive Global Demand for Space Equipment

Shape Shifting Satellite and Hypersonic Space Plane to Provide

Low Cost Access to Space

Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide Rapidly Refreshed

High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis and Improved

Decision Making

High Throughput Communication Satellites to Serve Unprecedented

Demands for Video and Data Services



