Construction Equipment Rental Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 116.0 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR Of 5.1% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Size Was Valued At USD 111.6 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 116.0 Billion In 2022 To USD 164.6 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.1% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. As a result, demand for renting construction equipment has been lower than expected in all areas compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market grew 3.1% from 2019 to 2020.

Construction equipment rental is a service that lets the end user rent construction tools for a certain amount of time based on the terms of a contract. Most of the time, heavy work is made easier at mine sites by using construction equipment. The Construction Equipment Rental Association says that renting construction equipment has gone up a lot and is likely to go up even more in developing countries like China, India, and Mexico.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Construction Equipment Rental Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021 - Hiwin Corporation has released a new 2D/3D drawing download function for thin cross roller bearings.

Hiwin Corporation has released a new 2D/3D drawing download function for thin cross roller bearings. In January 2022 - NSK acquires Alliance Bearing Repair and Reclaim, LLC to expand its own bearing service capabilities in the Americas.

NSK acquires Alliance Bearing Repair and Reclaim, LLC to expand its own bearing service capabilities in the Americas. In August 2021 - Timken acquired Intelligent Machine Solutions, a manufacturer of industrial automation and robotics solutions. The acquisition expands and strengthens the company's Rollon linear motion product series.

Segment Analysis:

Equipment Type Insights

Earth-moving equipment includes excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, and trenchers. Because more bridges, high-rise buildings, and roads are being built, this segment is expected to have the biggest share of the market.

Application Insights

In the next five years, the commercial segment is expected to grow by a factor of 10. This is because the demand for construction equipment is going up. Equipment makers can make more money by renting out and selling their products on commercial properties, which is good for their business. Also, if the governments of developing economies include infrastructure plans in their plans, the growth of the heavy equipment rental market will be more stable, since government plans will choose to rent equipment.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific has the biggest share of the market right now, and over the next few years, it is expected to grow the fastest. The region is one of the biggest markets where construction and building of infrastructure have grown quickly. This is because governments are working harder to build infrastructure to support an economy that is growing. The number of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), hydropower projects, dams, highways, subways, and airports has grown a lot in the region to support the high level of industrial activity, the growing need for energy, and better connections. Because of this, many international companies have started to invest in the area and set up distribution centres and production facilities to meet the rising demand and take over the local market.

Also, the business of renting out construction equipment in China is growing like crazy. People think that this country has the biggest market share because there are so many opportunities for companies that make rental equipment. This is because China's population is growing fast and the government is putting a lot of money into building public infrastructure and homes. This also makes the global market share grow.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248472/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 116.0 Billion By Equipment Type Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment, Others By Application Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others By Companies United Rentals, Inc. (U.S.), Loxam (France), Sunbelt (U.S.), Taiyokenki Rental Co., Ltd. (Japan), AKTIO Corporation (Japan), Herc Rentals Inc. (U.S.), Ahern Rentals. (U.S.), H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (U.S.), Nikken Corporation (Japan), Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd. (Japan) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

Due to technological advances in the heavy equipment and car industries, there are a number of new trends on the market. Modern safety features like 360-degree camera views, lift assist, and auxiliary work lights are being added to construction equipment to make operations more efficient and reduce the need for maintenance.

Market Driving Factors:

Since the construction industry is cyclical and the economy is unstable, renting construction equipment has a lot of benefits. Companies in construction, contracting, and other fields are looking into renting more and more. BigRentz, a platform for renting equipment, says that contractors and builders are renting more equipment instead of buying it. Many business leaders and economists are expecting a recession, which could make businesses rent equipment instead of buying or leasing it.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

United Rentals, Inc. (U.S.), Loxam (France), Sunbelt (U.S.), Taiyokenki Rental Co., Ltd. (Japan), AKTIO Corporation (Japan), Herc Rentals Inc. (U.S.), Ahern Rentals. (U.S.), H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (U.S.), Nikken Corporation (Japan), Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd. (Japan), and others.

By Product Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Concrete & Road Construction Equipment

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Repair And Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market - Cement production is huge in India and China, and it ranks first in the world in terms of production and consumption thanks to the development of infrastructure.

- Cement production is huge in India and China, and it ranks first in the world in terms of production and consumption thanks to the development of infrastructure. Underground Construction Equipment Market - The global Underground Construction Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

- The global Underground Construction Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030. Buildings Construction Market - The Global Buildings Construction Market size was valued at $5,412.80 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $11,121.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com