The Global Truck Axle Market is forecast to grow by $3984.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

Our report on the truck axle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in production cost of axles owing to advances in manufacturing technology, improvements in supply chain strategies, and increase in demand for trucks.



The truck axle market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Light-duty trucks

• Heavy-duty trucks

• Medium-duty trucks



By Type

• Rigid axles

• Drive steer axles

• Non-drive steer axles



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of intelligent truck axles as one of the prime reasons driving the truck axle market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the popularity of e-axle systems and the development of modular rear-axle systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the truck axle market covers the following areas:

• Truck axle market sizing

• Truck axle market forecast

• Truck axle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truck axle market vendors that include All Truck Parts Ltd., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Automotive Axles Ltd., BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC, Cardone Industries Inc., Dana Inc., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Kross Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Meritor Inc., Press Kogyo Co. Ltd., Qingte Group Co. Ltd., Raba Automotive Holding Plc, SAF-HOLLAND SE, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Sisu Axles Inc., Vikrant Group, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the truck axle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

