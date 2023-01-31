Celebrate National Hair Removal Day March 3rd

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friday, March 3rd, 2023, marks the very first National Hair Removal Day. National Hair Removal Day was founded to celebrate advanced procedures to remove unwanted hair, including laser hair removal, electrolysis, and waxing. The purpose is to educate people on various hair removal techniques, recognize the practitioners and businesses that perform hair removal, and normalize hair removal for both men and women.

Millions of individuals worldwide deal with bothersome hair on at least one area of their bodies. Hair removal is the most widely sought-after aesthetic procedure for both men and women. Getting rid of unwanted hair and obtaining silky smooth skin is now easier than ever, thanks to the various hair removal methods available today.

In response to wanting smooth, hairless skin, people seek professional services to alleviate unwanted side effects from common hair removal methods like shaving, such as ingrown hairs, enlarged pores, or other irritations and skin concerns. A frequently asked question from patients seeking permanent hair removal methods is knowing which procedure best fits their needs.

Laser hair removal, for example, is the most effective, long-lasting hair removal procedure. It offers fast treatment times, minimal to no discomfort, is safe for all skin types, and delivers permanent hair reduction in a handful of treatments. Another popular method is electrolysis, which emits an electrical current to the hair follicle root, destroying the hair root and preventing hair regeneration. The main difference between electrolysis and laser hair removal is the treatment time. Laser hair removal averages around 15 minutes, while electrolysis appointments are much lengthier since practitioners have to treat each follicle individually.

