The Global Self-tan Products Market is forecast to grow by $197.83 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period

Our report on the self-tan products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits, rising awareness about the disadvantages and harmful health effects of natural tanning, and increase in regulatory initiatives discouraging artificial tanning salons.



The self-tan products market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online



By Product

• Lotions

• Gels

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products as one of the prime reasons driving the self-tan products market growth during the next few years. Also, better self-tan product labeling and packaging improvements and introduction of halal cosmetics in BPC industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-tan products market vendors that include Beauty by Earth, Bondi Sands Pty Ltd., Clarins Sdn Bhd, COOLA LLC, Coty Inc., Crown Laboratories Inc., Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Nip and Fab Ltd., PZ Cussons Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinerals, Synchronicity Spa Inc., Tan Luxe, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the self-tan products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



