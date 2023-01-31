Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Global Market Report 2023: Continued Shift from Conventional Drug Delivery Strategies Boosts Growth

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market - Distribution by Principle, Strategy, Compatible Dosage Form, Type of Molecule Delivered, Type of Material Used, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Long-acting drug delivery is an innovative drug delivery approach which allows sustained action of a drug for weeks, months or years after single administration and maintains its optimal therapeutic level in the patient's body. Over the last two decades, the pharmaceutical industry has observed a paradigm shift from conventional drug delivery strategies to the long-acting drug delivery of products to treat several disease indications, such as ophthalmic disorders, oncological disorders, neurological disorders and infectious diseases.

The long-acting delivery of drug candidates confers several advantages, such as improved patient compliance, reduced dosage requirement, better medication adherence, decrease in failure risk due to inconsistent usage and more convenience to patients. Of late, the demand for the availability of long-acting vaginal rings as multipurpose prevention technologies for women is also surfacing.

Key Market Insights

The report features an extensive study of the current technologies and service providers landscape and the likely future potential of the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market, over the next 12 years. It highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. The report answers the following key questions related to this domain.

What are the Benefits of Long-Acting Delivery of the Drugs?

The standard-of-care treatment options for several diseases, such as schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, age-related macular degeneration, HIV prophylaxis, can be bothersome for patients because of regular intake of the prescribed medication. Patient non-compliance can further worsen the disease, where the medication is anticipated to be consumed for several months to years. In order to circumvent the high rate of non-compliance and non-adherence, long-acting drug delivery has been considered as a novel pharmacologic strategy.

This delivery enables the continuous administration of active pharmaceutical ingredients (biologics, small molecules and peptides) for extended time period (weeks, months or years) after a single dose. The technological advancements in the field of long-acting drug delivery ascertain therapeutic efficacy, safety and improved drug pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles. It is worth highlighting that, in 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Cabotegravir, the first long-acting injectable for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) pre-exposure prophylaxis, with the dosing regimen of once every two months.

What is the Current Landscape of the Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies?

Currently, more than 100 long-acting drug delivery technologies are available / being developed by various industry stakeholders for the treatment of multiple diseases. The design of these technologies is based on either of the two principles, manipulation of drug release from delivery systems or manipulation of in vivo clearance. Amongst the strategies which allow the long-lasting effect, over 30% of the long-acting drug delivery technologies are suitable for long-acting implants / devices. It is worth mentioning that 70% of the technologies are compatible with injectables (depot and long-acting injections).

What is the Need for Outsourcing Long-Acting Drug Development and Manufacturing Services to Contract Service Providers?

The development and manufacturing of these complex drug products requires great technical skill and scientific expertise. One of the critical factors associated with the development of long-acting drugs is the selection of drug therapeutic window and its absorption characteristics. It also encompasses the quantitative determination of drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic (DMPK) properties.

In addition, the formulation of these drugs is a complex process, especially if there is inclusion of highly potent molecules. Some of the other challenges include aseptic manufacturing, terminal sterilization, suitable characterization methods, lack of GMP-certified facilities and specialized equipment. Also, scale-up and regulatory filing for a less-defined regulatory pathway often appear as a bottleneck in the clinical and commercial translation of these drugs. In order to mitigate these technical and operational complexities, pharmaceutical companies tend to outsource their operations to the players that offer services for the development and manufacturing of long-acting drugs.

What are the Key Trends in the Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market?

Many stakeholders have been making consolidated efforts to forge alliance with other industry / non-industry players for technology licensing, product development and manufacturing purposes. It is worth highlighting that over 90 strategic partnerships have been inked since 2018 in this domain. Additionally, in the same time frame, more than 1,200 patents related to long-acting drug delivery have been filed / granted, highlighting the continuous pace of innovation in this field.

Moreover, the field is evolving continuously, as researchers and industry players aim to enhance the existing technologies and delivery systems. In this context, in the past three years, over 360 long-acting drug delivery focused articles have been published. Given the inclination towards cutting-edge long-acting technologies, along with innovative approaches to tailor the dosing regimen, we believe that the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market is likely to evolve at a rapid pace, over the coming years.

What is the Market Size of Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market?

Lately, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed the development of advanced long-acting drug delivery technology platforms. This is due to the ability of long-acting drugs to obviate the concerns associated with conventional treatment options. Eventually, these patient-centric treatment modalities aid in the reduction of treatment burden and need for surgical intervention.

The global long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~13% and ~11%, respectively, in the period 2023-2035. Further, in 2035, the long-acting drug delivery technologies market for micro-encapsulation is expected to capture the majority share. In terms of geography, the long-acting drug delivery services market in North America and Europe is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace by 2035.

Who are the Key Players in the Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market?

Examples of key players engaged in the long-acting drug delivery technology domain (which have also been captured in this report) include 3-D Matrix, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Amorphex Therapeutics, Bostal Drug Delivery, Cipla, Delpor, Heron Therapeutics and Nanexa.

In addition, examples of key players offering long-acting drug delivery services (which have also been captured in this report) include Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, Caplin Steriles, Evonik, Indoco Remedies, Phosphorex and TTY Biopharm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question 1: What are the major factors driving the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market? Answer: The need for improved patient convenience and compliance, medication adherence, lower dosage requirement for the treatment of several diseases, especially chronic diseases, has accentuated the demand for long-acting drug delivery formulations.

What are the major factors driving the long-acting drug delivery technologies and services market? Question 2: How many long-acting drug delivery technologies, compatible with long-acting injectables, are available in the market? Answer: Presently, more than 80 technologies available in the market are compatible with long-acting injectables.

How many long-acting drug delivery technologies, compatible with long-acting injectables, are available in the market? Question 3: How many long-acting drug delivery technologies demonstrate extended dosage regimen of at least a year? Answer: Close to 20 technologies support the development of long-acting injectables, long-acting implants and vaginal rings with superior dosing regimen of a year and above.

How many long-acting drug delivery technologies demonstrate extended dosage regimen of at least a year? Question 4: What percent of the total contract service providers are offering both product development and manufacturing of long-acting drugs? Answer: Close to 40% of the players involved in this domain claim to offer product development and manufacturing of long-acting drugs; notable examples include InnoCore Pharmaceuticals, Lubrizol Life Science Health, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Pensatech Pharma.

What percent of the total contract service providers are offering both product development and manufacturing of long-acting drugs? Question 5: How many contract service providers possess technology transfer capabilities related to long-acting drug delivery? Answer: Nearly 50% of the contract service providers engaged in this domain claim to have the requisite capabilities to aid in technology transfer of long-acting drug delivery technologies for the development of the long-acting drugs.

How many contract service providers possess technology transfer capabilities related to long-acting drug delivery? Question 6: What are the partnership and collaboration trends in the long-acting drug delivery domain? Answer: Currently, product development agreements, technology licensing agreements and acquisitions are the most common types of partnerships inked by stakeholders in the long-acting drug delivery domain.

What are the partnership and collaboration trends in the long-acting drug delivery domain? Question 7: What is the current patent landscape of long-acting drug delivery market? Answer: 656 patents filed in this domain are patent applications, while 571 are granted patents. Of the total granted applications, close to 85% patents were filed in the US.

What is the current patent landscape of long-acting drug delivery market? Question 8: Which segment, in terms of strategies, accounts for the largest share in the global long-acting drug delivery technologies market? Answer: Presently, micro-encapsulation strategy accounts for the largest share (close to 50%) of the global long-acting drug delivery technologies market. However, strategies, such as long-acting microneedles, multivesicular liposomes and long-acting hydrogels are likely to witness higher annual growth rates in the upcoming years. This can be attributed to the rising demand for such promising and versatile drug delivery-based technologies, characterized by distinct physical properties.

Which segment, in terms of strategies, accounts for the largest share in the global long-acting drug delivery technologies market?

Question 9: Which geography is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the long-acting drug delivery services market?

Answer: The long-acting drug delivery services market in Europe is likely to grow at the highest CAGR, during the period 2023- 2035.

