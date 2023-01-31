English Finnish

Enedo updates the schedule of 2022 financial statements release

Enedo aligns the schedule of the 2022 financial statements bulletin with Inission AB and releases the 2022 financial statements bulletin on March 1, 2023. The previously announced release date was 24.2.2020.

Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.enedopower.com