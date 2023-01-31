Niagara Unveils Phantom One Piece Toilet Created with Perfect Mix of Advanced Technology, Powerful Performance, Water Efficiency and Modern Design

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, high-technology, water-saving toilets , introduced its new Phantom One Piece toilet today at the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The new Phantom is a fresh blend of design and award-winning technology, offering industry leading performance and water efficiency that will help customers reduce water consumption and alleviate high utility bills. KBIS attendees can see the new Phantom and other award-winning products at Niagara’s booth #N571.

The new Phantom One Piece toilet includes Niagara’s patented Stealth Technology®, which has won more than 15 industry and EPA WaterSense® awards for re-engineering the flush into a high-power, low-maintenance, virtually clog-free, water-efficient solution that has saved billions of gallons of the world’s water. This innovative technology has a vacuum-assist pull and a noise-cancelling tank for a whisper-quiet flush. At an efficient 0.8 GPF, the new Phantom One Piece is powerful enough to flush 1,000g of miso, is MaP Premium rated, WaterSense certified and impressively surpasses all industry drain line carry standards.

The Phantom One Piece displays a modern, sleek design that is ideal for residential, multifamily and hospitality properties. It also offers a comfortable elongated bowl and ADA height. Its design offers a concealed trapway that’s aesthetically pleasing and makes it one of the easiest toilets to clean. The new Phantom includes upgraded components like zinc powder-coated handles available in left or right options and a Fluidmaster® fill valve that dramatically reduces noise.

“Water and money saving solutions continue to be top of mind for many Americans,” said Carl Wehmeyer, executive vice president at Niagara. “Our products help alleviate high utility bills and reduce impacts of drought in the U.S. The Phantom One Piece clearly illustrates how our team continues to innovate and develop high-performing, water-saving products with cutting-edge design that meet the modern needs of our customers.”

Builders and plumbing professionals will find the convenience of a pre-assembled tank extremely useful. Because of this feature, pros can install the Phantom quickly and efficiently, leaving little room for error. The Phantom also offers an extra-large footprint making installation faster and easier leaving less room for errors and providing the ability to cover old tile.

The new Niagara Phantom One Piece boasts an industry leading, 15-year warranty on tank trim, a lifetime warranty on vitreous china and a dedicated team of customer service professionals for the wholesale plumbing channel available to answer questions.

Interested customers can find more information about Niagara’s new Phantom One Piece on Niagara’s website. The new Phantom is available now and sold exclusively through wholesalers across the United States.

About Niagara

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42b2d9e1-bd1f-40d3-90c3-da8692ae35dd

Media Contact:

Jenni Steele

jsteele@niagaracorp.com

888.733.0197 ext.5010



